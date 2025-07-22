The (mathematically inaccurate) second half is underway and the trade deadline is only nine days away. Pencils must be down at 6 p.m. ET next Thursday, July 31. Trade chatter and activity will pick up now that the amateur draft is in the rearview mirror and front offices can focus their attention on the deadline. Here are Tuesday's trade deadline rumblings.

Cardinals will circle back with Arenado about no-trade clause

Nolan Arenado STL • 3B • #28 BA 0.244 R 41 HR 10 RBI 42 SB 2 View Profile

Outgoing Cardinals POBO John Mozeliak intends to get a "good understanding" of Nolan Arenado's no-trade preferences leading up to the trade deadline, he told MLB.com. Arenado has a full no-trade clause and used it to block a deal to the Astros over the winter. He reportedly had a list of five or six teams he was willing to approve a trade to in the offseason. It's unclear if that has changed.

"I will (talk to Arenado about the no-trade clause). I haven't, but that's something we will have a good understanding of as we enter that final week," Mozeliak said. "Right now, I would envision him being a part of this in the future, but if something were to pop up, I would definitely discuss it with him."

First baseman Willson Contreras and starter Sonny Gray also have no-trade clauses. They expressed an interest in remaining with the Cardinals in the offseason and Mozeliak said he "didn't get the sense" things have changed. St. Louis is 52-49 and only 3 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot. This will be Mozeliak's final season as the team's top baseball operations executive.

Mariners have checked in on Suárez

Eugenio Suárez ARI • 3B • #28 BA 0.257 R 64 HR 36 RBI 86 SB 1 View Profile

Count the Mariners among the teams to check in with the Diamondbacks about slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez, reports the New York Post. Seattle of course traded Suárez to Arizona during the 2023 offseason in what amounted to a salary dump. In the two years since, Mariners' third basemen rank 27th in baseball in home runs and 19th in WAR.

Suárez, 34, clubbed his 36th home run of the season Monday. He is a rental and, right now, the top trade candidate on the market. The D-backs, even after sweeping the Cardinals this past weekend, are 5 ½ games behind the third wild-card spot. Suárez and other rentals (Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Josh Naylor, etc.) are available. The Mariners currently sit in the second wild-card spot.

Royals looking to upgrade offense

Not surprisingly, the Royals are looking to improve their offense at the trade deadline, according to ESPN. They do not want to break up the core of their pitching staff to do it, however. Kansas City ranks 29th in runs scored per game and second in runs allowed per game. Their pitching and defense are elite. The offense is putrid, however, with the outfield in particular needing significant help. Royals' outfielders rank dead last in baseball with 19 home runs and minus-2.1 WAR, collectively.