Watch Now: Highlights: Marlins at Nationals ( 1:30 )

MLB's Aug. 31 trade deadline is fast approaching. While the dynamics of this year's deadline are more complicated than usual -- for instance, the expanded 16-team playoff field means fewer committed "sellers" -- we should still see some activity before time runs out. So to set the scene for that intrigue to come, we're here to run down the rumors and deadline-related news items of the day. Onward with Sunday's nuggets.

Nats holding steady after losing Strasburg

The reigning champion Nationals are four games below .500 going into Sunday's slate. However, the SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) is still pretty bullish on Washington and gives the team better than a 50 percent chance to make the playoffs. If they're to make good on that and mount some kind of title defense, they may need to be active leading up to the deadline. That's especially the case now that co-ace Stephen Strasburg needs season-ending surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome. Obviously, it remains to be seen what caliber of starting pitcher is available on the market, but that's now an area of need for the Nats.

That said, perhaps a deadline addition is not in the offing:

Rizzo, to his credit, typically operates on a "win-now" level, but the peculiarities of 2020 may change that approach, at least temporarily.

Reds still trying to win

The Reds have been among the most active of teams over the last two offseasons, but their efforts have yet to yield positive results. Last season, they lost 87 games and finished in fourth place, and this season they're 11-14 as we approach the halfway point. Even so, the Cincy front office apparently isn't considering a sell-off, at least at the moment. Here's more from MLB Network's Jon Morosi:

The Reds finish up their series against the Cardinals on Sunday and then play four on the road against the Brewers and four at home against the Cubs leading up to the deadline. As Morosi suggests, that stretch may determine how the Reds play the trade market.

Will Jays be buyers?

The upstart Blue Jays were in playoff position heading into Sunday, which means they could be looking to add reinforcements via trade. Specifically, the rotation figures to be a need. The pitching staff has been hit by injury, and in particular starters Nate Pearson (elbow) and Matt Shoemaker (shoulder) are each on the IL. The Jays' surprising early relevance in tandem with those injuries lead Jon Morosi to wonder aloud whether Toronto might indeed target starting pitching before the alarm sounds on Aug. 31. Again, though, supply will be more of a question mark than demand when it comes to this year's deadline.

Giants cut Pence loose

The Giants have acquired infielder Mark Robertson from the Rays in exchange for cash or a player to be named later. Robertson will be added to the Giants' 40-man roster and assigned to the alternate training site. In order to make room on the 40-man the Giants have designated veteran outfielder Hunter Pence for assignment. Pence, 37, is and always will be a beloved figure among Giants fans thanks to his vital presence on two championship teams. This season, though, Pence struggled badly through 17 games (.411 OPS) and failed to sustain his comeback effort with the Rangers in 2019.