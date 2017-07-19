MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Giants getting calls on Jeff Samardzija, Hunter Strickland

The July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches, and already we've seen some major trades go down. Another team that could be active on the seller side of things is the Giants, who are already 29.5 games out in the NL West. Here are some specifics from Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle:

I've heard from major-league sources that the Giants are getting a lot of hits on starter Jeff Samardzija and reliever Hunter Strickland. Since every contender needs bullpen help, and the reliever market has already yielded deals, I'd say if one were to be moved first it would be Strickland.

Strickland's a hard-throwing right-handed reliever who's not eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season and who has excellent numbers. Little surprise that he'd have teams angling for him. The more compelling name is Samardzija.

Samardzija is in his age age-32 season, and he's in the second year of a five-year, $90 million contract. That means that if the Giants want to get any kind of return on him in trade, then they'll need to kick in some cash. Either way, Samardzija's still homer-prone, and he's lugging around an ERA of almost 5.00. On the other hand, he's made big strides in the command-and-control department, as he leads MLB with a 9.64 K/BB ratio (compared to a pre-2017 career mark of 2.81). Also, Samardzija's on pace to top 200 innings for a fifth straight season.

Sure, Samardzija has flaws and is owed a hefty stack of bills, but starting pitching is always in high demand this time of year. Don't be surprised if he lands on a contender before the deadline arrives.