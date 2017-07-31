MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Indians eyeing impact arm and Britton, Darvish are in play

Remember this time last year, when the Cleveland Indians acquired Andrew Miller from the New York Yankees? That move paid off in a major way, as Miller helped guide Cleveland to the World Series.

Consider it a happy coincidence that the Indians are reportedly pursuing another high-quality left-handed reliever this deadline -- Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton. That's per Paul Hoynes:

Tribe pushing hard for Britton. In mix for Darvish, but only if price comes down. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) July 31, 2017

Britton is an intriguing trade candidate for multiple reasons, beginning with the fact he's under team control through next season. Alas, there is a catch. Britton's performance hasn't been nearly as good this season as his norm -- he entered Monday with a 3.32 ERA and 1.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- and he's been shaky since returning from the disabled list earlier in the month, allowing 13 hits, six runs, and four walks in 10 innings. The Indians would be gambling on a rebound.

The Indians are also inquiring on Yu Darvish, and according to Jim Bowden, at least discussed a swap that would send top catching prospect Francisco Mejia south:

#Indians #Rangers have talked about a Yu Darvish for Francisco Mejia type deal according to sources. — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) July 31, 2017

It seems unlikely that the Indians would part with Mejia for a rental. It seems more likely that they do something interesting before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline passes.