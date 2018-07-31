MLB trade deadline rumors, live updates: Nationals' Bryce Harper a longshot to be traded

On Monday, news surfaced that the Nationals were making star slugger Bryce Harper available at the trade deadline, most recently drawing interest from the Cleveland Indians. On Tuesday, hours before the deadline, reports from Jon Heyman indicate that rival executives continue to believe that Harper is a longshot to be traded before 4 p.m. ET -- perhaps in part because ownership nixed some potential deals, including one for Harper. The Nationals find themselves just 5 1/2 games back from the Phillies as the NL East leader.

rivals continue to believe bryce harper is long shot to be traded. nats are only 5.5 games out & they'd risk fan revolt. also, they wouldn't get haul as rental. o's did well getting yusniel plus 4 for machado. but market is better for a ss/3B & manny was hitting 100 points higher — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

Harper still seems unlikely to be traded, but some rivals suggest the team to go for it should be Philly: 1. they have the $, threshold space. 2. they tried for Adam jones and other OF. 3. they are in 1st place. 4. they're expected to go hard for harper and/or machado this winter — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

At least one team in touch with the Nationals heard the club had deals "lined up" for multiple players, including Bryce Harper, but got the sense ownership pulled the plug late last night. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 31, 2018

So far this season, the slugger is batting a bit down numbers-wise. He's hitting .220/.369/.473, but he still has 25 home runs to his name. Harper, however, is liable to get hot at any time, and the Nationals will need him to if they're going to catch up to the Phillies and Braves in the division.

It's a far more contested race in the NL East than most anticipated to start the season, but the Nationals may feel they don't need to blow it up just because they're aren't dominating.

Finally, Heyman notes that Machado is batting was batting .315 when he was traded, and a lot more teams are interested in a hybrid third baseman and shortstop than an outfielder.

The Nationals ultimately couldn't expect a Machado-sized haul for Harper, especially when he isn't having his best season at the plate spite of being an All Star.

Archer not likely to land with Yankees

The expectation around the league is that the Rays will deal Chris Archer before the deadline. In theory, the Yankees are still in the derby to acquire his services.

But Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't seem confident that Archer will end up in pinstripes:

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone on @SiriusXMFantasy indicated he would be surprised if the club acquired Rays SP Chris Archer. Didn’t rule it out but seems unlikely. @JimBowdenGM — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 31, 2018

A handful of other teams have been connected to Archer over the past several weeks. His upside and team-friendly contract make an appealing long-term fit.

Archer would seem to be the top remaining starter on the market, meaning the Rays will likely get a decent prospect haul in return.

Ziegler-to-Cubs remains possible

The Marlins could have themselves a busy deadline day thanks to their surplus of relievers. The one who seems likeliest to go is Brad Ziegler, and it seems like he may end up with the Cubs:

The Chicago #Cubs definitely will acquire another pitcher today, likely a reliever, and #Marlins closer Brad Ziegler remains the most likely target as the two teams are engaged in talks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

As many slept, I had your back. Latest from overnight: Brad Ziegler expected to be traded before Deadline #Marlins other players in play #MLBTradeDeadline

https://t.co/yE1aPb3jEJ — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) July 31, 2018

Ziegler has had an uneven season. His 3.98 ERA is unimpressive (94 ERA+) but he's held right-handers to a .670 OPS, making him a potentially useful specialist. Ziegler would become the third pitcher the Cubs have added this month, joining Cole Hamels and Jesse Chavez.

Another Marlin who could go? Outfielder Cameron Maybin, who has drawn the interest of the Yankees, among others:

Source: The Yankees have talked to the Marlins about Cameron Maybin. Yankees are expected to add an outfielder today with Aaron Judge and Clint Frazier on DL. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

The Yankes will be without Aaron Judge for at least the next three weeks, so adding a little depth would make sense.