MLB trade deadline rumors, live updates: Nationals' Bryce Harper a longshot to be traded
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
On Monday, news surfaced that the Nationals were making star slugger Bryce Harper available at the trade deadline, most recently drawing interest from the Cleveland Indians. On Tuesday, hours before the deadline, reports from Jon Heyman indicate that rival executives continue to believe that Harper is a longshot to be traded before 4 p.m. ET -- perhaps in part because ownership nixed some potential deals, including one for Harper. The Nationals find themselves just 5 1/2 games back from the Phillies as the NL East leader.
So far this season, the slugger is batting a bit down numbers-wise. He's hitting .220/.369/.473, but he still has 25 home runs to his name. Harper, however, is liable to get hot at any time, and the Nationals will need him to if they're going to catch up to the Phillies and Braves in the division.
It's a far more contested race in the NL East than most anticipated to start the season, but the Nationals may feel they don't need to blow it up just because they're aren't dominating.
Finally, Heyman notes that Machado is batting was batting .315 when he was traded, and a lot more teams are interested in a hybrid third baseman and shortstop than an outfielder.
The Nationals ultimately couldn't expect a Machado-sized haul for Harper, especially when he isn't having his best season at the plate spite of being an All Star.
Below you'll find the latest rumors from around MLB on deadline day:
2018 MLB trade deadline: Live updates
If the live blog does not load properly, please click here.
Archer not likely to land with Yankees
The expectation around the league is that the Rays will deal Chris Archer before the deadline. In theory, the Yankees are still in the derby to acquire his services.
But Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't seem confident that Archer will end up in pinstripes:
A handful of other teams have been connected to Archer over the past several weeks. His upside and team-friendly contract make an appealing long-term fit.
Archer would seem to be the top remaining starter on the market, meaning the Rays will likely get a decent prospect haul in return.
Ziegler-to-Cubs remains possible
The Marlins could have themselves a busy deadline day thanks to their surplus of relievers. The one who seems likeliest to go is Brad Ziegler, and it seems like he may end up with the Cubs:
Ziegler has had an uneven season. His 3.98 ERA is unimpressive (94 ERA+) but he's held right-handers to a .670 OPS, making him a potentially useful specialist. Ziegler would become the third pitcher the Cubs have added this month, joining Cole Hamels and Jesse Chavez.
Another Marlin who could go? Outfielder Cameron Maybin, who has drawn the interest of the Yankees, among others:
The Yankes will be without Aaron Judge for at least the next three weeks, so adding a little depth would make sense.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for July 31
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Tuesday
-
Trades we want but actually can't happen
No, these aren't your typical deadline deals
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
MLB rumors: Kela heading to Pirates
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
-
MLB Tuesday: Red Sox reach 75 wins
Keep it right here for everything you need to know about Monday's baseball games
-
2018 MLB trade deadline: What to watch
And even some things to watch for after the deadline