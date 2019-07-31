MLB trade deadline rumors: Live updates, news and analysis as Astros acquire Zack Greinke for prospect package
We'll be providing updates and analysis of all the latest moves
The 2019 Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Unlike in past years, this season does not feature a waiver-wire trade period next month. As such, the today's deadline carries much more significance than it did in the past, when teams could fill out their rosters up until the season's final month.
You wouldn't know it based on the lack of activity so far this trade season. Coming into the final hours, the biggest name moved has been Marcus Stroman, who joined the New York Mets on Sunday, and Trevor Bauer and Yasiel Puig, who were shipped to the Reds and Indians, respectively, on Tuesday night. Beyond Stroman, July's trade activity has been limited to -- well, not household names. In the past week, teams have instead traded for the likes of Sergio Romo, Jake Diekman, Eric Sogard, and Jordan Lyles.
Nonetheless, today could bring with it a flurry of activity. Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner, Felipe Vazquez and Edwin Diaz are some of the bigger names on the pitching front who could be moved. Meanwhile, Nicholas Castellanos is regarded as one of the top hitters on the market. Remember to check out our list of the top 50 players who we think might be available in talks.
You can follow along with all the deals either by using our trade tracker, or by checking in with our live updates below, which will feature running commentary throughout the day. Be sure to tune into CBS Sports HQ from 2-5 p.m. ET for the latest deadline-related baseball coverage.
Notable trades completed on deadline day
- Cleveland trades Trevor Bauer to Reds for Yasiel Puig in three-team trade involving Padres
- White Sox send Nate Jones and international pool money to Rangers
- Rays trade Jake Faria to Brewers in exchange for Jesus Aguillar
- Cubs trade Martin Maldonado to Astros in exchange for Tony Kemp
- Brewers acquire Drew Pomeranz, Ray Black from Giants
- Athletics acquire Tanner Roark from Reds
- Nationals add Daniel Hudson, Roenis Elias, Hunter Strickland in separate trades
- Diamondbacks land Zac Gallen from Marlins
- Phillies acquire Corey Dickerson from Pirates
- Dodgers acquire Jedd Gyorko from Cardinals
- Braves acquire Shane Greene from Tigers and Mark Melancon from Giants
- Astros acquire Zack Greinke from Diamondbacks.
- Cubs acquire Nicholas Castellanos from Tigers.
- Giants acquire Scooter Gennett from Reds.
Trade deadline: Twins acquire Sam Dyson
Minnesota adds more depth to their bullpen
Deadline: Giants add Scooter Gennett
Gennett, 29, was an All-Star in 2018
Miami, Arizona swap Gallen for Chisholm
Chisholm has struggled this year, but he is one of the game's top prospects
Cubs acquire Castellanos from Tigers
The Cubs grabbed a big bat right at the buzzer