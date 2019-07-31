MLB trade deadline rumors: Live updates, news and analysis as the Indians send Trevor Bauer to Reds and get Yasiel Puig

The 2019 Major League Baseball trade deadline is coming up today at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike in years past, this season does not feature a waiver-wire trade period next month. As such, the July 31 deadline carries much more significance than it did in the past, when teams could fill out their rosters up until the season's final month.

You wouldn't know it based on the lack of activity so far this trade season. Coming into the final hours, the biggest name moved has been Marcus Stroman, who joined the New York Mets on Sunday, and Trevor Bauer and Yasiel Puig, who were shipped to the Reds and Indians, respectively, on Tuesday night. Beyond Stroman, July's trade activity has been limited to -- well, not household names. In the past week, teams have instead traded for the likes of Sergio Romo, Jake Diekman, Eric Sogard, and Jordan Lyles.

Nonetheless, today could bring with it a flurry of activity. Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner, Felipe Vazquez and Edwin Diaz are some of the bigger names on the pitching front who could be moved. Meanwhile, Nicholas Castellanos is regarded as one of the top hitters on the market. Remember to check out our list of the top 50 players who we think might be available in talks.

You can follow along with all the deals either by using our trade tracker, or by checking in with our live updates below, which will feature running commentary throughout the day.