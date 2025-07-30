Skip to Main Content
MLB trade deadline rumors: Live updates, news on Yankees, Mets, Phillies, more with notable names set to move

The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. ET on Thursday; here's the latest buzz

By
1 min read

Major League Baseball's 2025 trade deadline is rapidly approaching. The deadline will pass in less than 36 hours (6 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31), and that means the expectation is that a frenzied period of swapping between buyers and sellers is in the offing. We've already seen a small handful of notable deals go down, as the Yankees and Mariners made some upgrades last week.

To further set the scene, we've declared who's a buyer and who's a seller leading up to Thursday's deadline, and we ranked the top 30 players who could be on the move (do note that Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has since been placed on administrative leave over a gambling probe and will not be dealt this week). The Diamondbacks will be receiving plenty of calls with slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez and pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen on the trade block. Pitchers Dylan Cease and Sandy Alcantara, outfielders Luis Robert Jr., Steven Kwan and Cedric Mullins and relievers Ryan Helsley and Jhoan Duran are other big names who could be packing their bags.

Now let's get to the heart of the matter -- trades and rumors thereof. We're here to help you keep track of everything that goes down between now and deadline hour and also all the rumors of what might go down between now and deadline hour. 

CBS Sports will have live updates and the latest trades and rumors below. Scroll down and cherish the deadline mayhem. 

Padres could move All-Star closer?

The Padres might be open to moving All-Star closer Robert Suarez, rival executives have told the New York Post. The Padres are currently in playoff position but appear open to moving players who could leave this winter. There are now rumors about trading Suarez (who is making $10 million this year and can opt out this winter) and starter Dylan Cease (who is making $13.75 million this year and will be a free agent after the 2025 season). Suarez is the closer in one of baseball's best bullpens. He has a 3.50 ERA, 30 saves and 46 strikeouts in 43⅔ innings this season.

 
Yankees targeting bullpen, outfield

Like a lot of contenders, the Yankees are looking to fortify the bullpen as they try to catch the Blue Jays in the AL East race. The prize there is probably Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, but plenty of contenders have designs on Helsley. It'll be a crowded derby. Elsewhere, the Yankees are looking for outfield help, particularly an outfielder who bats right-handed (they need help against lefties, particularly with star slugger Aaron Judge on the IL). ESPN reports that old friend Harrison Bader of the Twins might be a possible target to fill that need. In 2025, he's enjoying a bounce-back season at the plate while remaining a plus defender in the outfield. 

Dayn Perry
July 30, 2025, 1:41 PM
Jul. 30, 2025, 9:41 am EDT
 
Cubs pondering Bieber

The Cubs, locked in a power struggle with the Brewers atop the NL Central standings, have been hit hard by rotation injuries this season, and that has them thinking starting pitcher leading up to the deadline. One intriguing possibility is Shane Bieber of the Guardians, ESPN reports. Bieber is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in the spring of 2024, and he's presently on minor-league rehab assignment. The 30-year-old Bieber won the AL Cy Young for his work during the abbreviated 2020 season, and he also has a pair of other top-10 finishes to his credit. That's ace upside, and the Cubs may be betting he can still tap into it. 

Dayn Perry
July 30, 2025, 1:36 PM
Jul. 30, 2025, 9:36 am EDT
 
Mets in lead for Robert Jr.?

The White Sox are strongly expected to trade outfielder Luis Robert Jr. before the deadline, and MLB.com reports that the Mets may be emerging as the frontrunners. Robert Jr., who turns 28 on Aug. 3, has down numbers overall, but he's looked much more like his peak self since returning from injury. He's also not far removed from a breakout 2023 campaign in which he earned an All-Star selection, won a Silver Slugger, and finished 12th in the AL MVP vote. His contract includes club options for 2026 and 2027. 

luis-robert-jr.jpg
Dayn Perry
July 30, 2025, 1:28 PM
Jul. 30, 2025, 9:28 am EDT
 
Astros eyeing Carlos Correa reunion, others

The Houston Astros, fearful that third baseman Isaac Paredes may miss the rest of the season with a hamstring strain, are in the market for infield help. Among their potential trade targets are old friend Carlos Correa of the Twins, Nolan Arenado of the Cardinals, and Eugenio Suárez of the Diamondbacks, USA Today reports. Correa is a particularly compelling option, as he spent the first seven seasons of his big-league career with Houston and was a two-time All-Star on their watch. 

Meantime, Suárez is probably the prize of the deadline, and competition for him will be heated. The Astros came close to trading for Arenado this past winter, but Arenado used his contractual protections to block the trade. At the time, he worried the Astros might not be primed for contention, but they've emerged as one of the best teams in the American League this season. Maybe that changes his thinking.

Dayn Perry
July 30, 2025, 1:23 PM
Jul. 30, 2025, 9:23 am EDT
