MLB trade deadline rumors: Live updates, news on Yankees, Mets, Phillies, more with notable names set to move

Major League Baseball's 2025 trade deadline is rapidly approaching. The deadline will pass in less than 36 hours (6 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31), and that means the expectation is that a frenzied period of swapping between buyers and sellers is in the offing. We've already seen a small handful of notable deals go down, as the Yankees and Mariners made some upgrades last week.

To further set the scene, we've declared who's a buyer and who's a seller leading up to Thursday's deadline, and we ranked the top 30 players who could be on the move (do note that Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase has since been placed on administrative leave over a gambling probe and will not be dealt this week). The Diamondbacks will be receiving plenty of calls with slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez and pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen on the trade block. Pitchers Dylan Cease and Sandy Alcantara, outfielders Luis Robert Jr., Steven Kwan and Cedric Mullins and relievers Ryan Helsley and Jhoan Duran are other big names who could be packing their bags.

Now let's get to the heart of the matter -- trades and rumors thereof. We're here to help you keep track of everything that goes down between now and deadline hour and also all the rumors of what might go down between now and deadline hour.

CBS Sports will have live updates and the latest trades and rumors below. Scroll down and cherish the deadline mayhem.