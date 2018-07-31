MLB trade deadline rumors, live updates: Schoop talks heat up, deals struck for Archer, Dozier, Gausman

On Monday, news surfaced that the Nationals were making star slugger Bryce Harper available at the trade deadline, most recently drawing interest from the Cleveland Indians. On Tuesday, hours before the deadline, reports from Jon Heyman indicate that rival executives continue to believe that Harper is a longshot to be traded before 4 p.m. ET -- perhaps in part because ownership nixed some potential deals, including one for Harper. The Nationals find themselves just 5 1/2 games back from the Phillies as the NL East leader.

rivals continue to believe bryce harper is long shot to be traded. nats are only 5.5 games out & they'd risk fan revolt. also, they wouldn't get haul as rental. o's did well getting yusniel plus 4 for machado. but market is better for a ss/3B & manny was hitting 100 points higher — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

Harper still seems unlikely to be traded, but some rivals suggest the team to go for it should be Philly: 1. they have the $, threshold space. 2. they tried for Adam jones and other OF. 3. they are in 1st place. 4. they're expected to go hard for harper and/or machado this winter — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

At least one team in touch with the Nationals heard the club had deals "lined up" for multiple players, including Bryce Harper, but got the sense ownership pulled the plug late last night. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 31, 2018

So far this season, the slugger is batting a bit down numbers-wise. He's hitting .220/.369/.473, but he still has 25 home runs to his name. Harper, however, is liable to get hot at any time, and the Nationals will need him to if they're going to catch up to the Phillies and Braves in the division.

It's a far more contested race in the NL East than most anticipated to start the season, but the Nationals may feel they don't need to blow it up just because they're aren't dominating.

Finally, Heyman notes that Machado is batting was batting .315 when he was traded, and a lot more teams are interested in a hybrid third baseman and shortstop than an outfielder.

The Nationals ultimately couldn't expect a Machado-sized haul for Harper, especially when he isn't having his best season at the plate spite of being an All Star.

Pirates close to deal for Archer

Chris Archer will be a Pittsburgh Pirate. According to multiple reports, the Pirates and Rays are inching closer to an Archer trade, and former top prospects Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow are expected to be among those heading to Tampa.

If Archer is traded to the #Pirates Aaron Meadows and Tyler Glasnow are on the table to go the other way according to #PIrates source — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) July 31, 2018

Moving from the AL East to the NL Central should do wonders for Archer, who has been essentially a league average pitcher since Opening Day 2016, but has the potential to be so much better. Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage has helped turn around a lot of careers over the years, and Archer is a guy who can again become an ace with a few tweaks.

As for the Rays, they continue the vicious cycle of trading their expensive players -- Archer's contract is a bargain even for a league average starter, though Tampa always runs a shoestring budget -- for cheap young talent to replenish the pipeline. Glasnow figures to get a chance to pitching in their "opener" system and Meadows could play everyday right out of the gate.

Dozier heading to Dodgers

The Dodgers are set to land second baseman Brian Dozier from the Twins, according to multiple reports. Minnesota is getting Logan Forsythe and two prospects in return.

The #Twins received 2B Logan Forsyth’s, RHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Luke Roley for Dozier — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

Forsythe is in the trade to offset money for the Dodgers, who are trying to stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold. For the Twins, the deal is about Raley and Smeltzer. Raley is the better prospect of the two -- MLB.com ranks him as the 19th best prospect in LA's system -- and he's currently hitting .275/.345/.477 with 17 home runs in 93 Double-A games.

Braves get Gausman from O's

The Braves are set to land right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Orioles, according to multiple reports. It is unclear what Baltimore will receive in the trade. Gausman, the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, is a classic change-of-scenery candidate who should benefit greatly with a move from the AL East into the NL East.

Brewers, O's talking Schoop

The Orioles may not be done yet. They are discussing a Jonathan Schoop trade with the Brewers.

#Orioles not done, discussing Schoop with #Brewers, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2018

The Brewers currently have Mike Moustakas at third base and Travis Shaw at second. Would they play Schoop at shortstop, if a deal gets done? He's played the position in the past and there's nowhere else to put him, unless another infielder is traded away, which seems unlikely.

D-Backs get Diekman

The D-Backs continue to add to their bullpen. They've acquired left-hander Jake Diekman from the Rangers.

Diekman headed to #DBacks, sources confirm to The Athletic. @Jcrasnick first. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2018

Arizona added Matt Andriese and Brad Ziegler in recent days to help support what was already a strong bullpen with Archie Bradley, Brad Boxberger, Yoshihisa Hirano, and Andrew Chafin.

Phillies get lefty Loup

The Phillies continue to add. They've found their bullpen lefty in Blue Jays southpaw Aaron Loup, an impending free agent.

Source: Blue Jays will receive RHP Jacob Waguespack from Phillies for Aaron Loup. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

Philadelphia has already bolstered their lineup with Asdrubal Cabrera and Wilson Ramos. Now they've added an extra bullpen lefty to help contend with all those tough NL East lefties like Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis, Michael Conforto, Bryce Harper, and Daniel Murphy.

Maybin headed to Seattle

According to multiple reports, the Mariners have acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Marlins in exchange for one prospect and international pool money. Maybin, 31, has put up an OPS+ of 94 this season while stealing eight bases and seeing time at all three outfield positions. Maybin's addition likely means that Dee Gordon will remain at second base for the M's.

D-Backs land Ziegler

The Diamondbacks have reportedly acquired reliever Brad Ziegler from the Marlins. According to Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, the Marlins will get Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld in the deal. The 38-year-old Ziegler has pitched to a 3.98 ERA/94 ERA+ this season, but he's been pretty much dominant since getting clear of some early-season struggles. He's in the final year of his two-year contract, and he joins an already strong Arizona bullpen.

Cards deal Pham to Rays

The Rays have acquired center fielder Tommy Pham from the Cardinals in exchange for three prospects. Get the full details here, and then check out our R.J. Anderson's analysis of the trade.

Indians grab Martin

Cleveland had been in the market for an outfielder. On Tuesday, they landed one, acquiring Leonys Martin (and pitching prospect Kyle Dowdy) from the Tigers in exchange for shortstop prospect Willi Castro:

The #Tigers get SS Willi Castro from Cleveland for OF Leonys Martin along with RHP Kyle Dowdy. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

Martin, a free agent after 2019, figures to serve in a platoon with Rajai Davis. He's hit .251/.321/.409 with nine home runs and seven steals this season. He's always been more effective against right-handed pitching,

Castro was ranked No. 8 in the Cleveland system. Though he's struggled in Double-A, he has the physical tools to project as an average player.

Dowdy was not ranked in the Tigers top 30. He figures to get moved to the bullpen at some point.

Archer not likely to land with Yankees

The expectation around the league is that the Rays will deal Chris Archer before the deadline. In theory, the Yankees are still in the derby to acquire his services.

But Yankees manager Aaron Boone doesn't seem confident that Archer will end up in pinstripes:

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone on @SiriusXMFantasy indicated he would be surprised if the club acquired Rays SP Chris Archer. Didn’t rule it out but seems unlikely. @JimBowdenGM — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 31, 2018

A handful of other teams have been connected to Archer over the past several weeks. His upside and team-friendly contract make an appealing long-term fit.

Archer would seem to be the top remaining starter on the market, meaning the Rays will likely get a decent prospect haul in return.

Ziegler-to-Cubs remains possible

The Marlins could have themselves a busy deadline day thanks to their surplus of relievers. The one who seems likeliest to go is Brad Ziegler, and it seems like he may end up with the Cubs:

The Chicago #Cubs definitely will acquire another pitcher today, likely a reliever, and #Marlins closer Brad Ziegler remains the most likely target as the two teams are engaged in talks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

As many slept, I had your back. Latest from overnight: Brad Ziegler expected to be traded before Deadline #Marlins other players in play #MLBTradeDeadline

https://t.co/yE1aPb3jEJ — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) July 31, 2018

Ziegler has had an uneven season. His 3.98 ERA is unimpressive (94 ERA+) but he's held right-handers to a .670 OPS, making him a potentially useful specialist. Ziegler would become the third pitcher the Cubs have added this month, joining Cole Hamels and Jesse Chavez.

Another Marlin who could go? Outfielder Cameron Maybin, who has drawn the interest of the Yankees, among others:

Source: The Yankees have talked to the Marlins about Cameron Maybin. Yankees are expected to add an outfielder today with Aaron Judge and Clint Frazier on DL. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

The Yankes will be without Aaron Judge for at least the next three weeks, so adding a little depth would make sense.

Vet hitters staying put?

Adrian Beltre and Adam Jones were expected to be two of the top veteran hitters on the market. Alas, it appears both will stay put:

Texas #Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre and Baltimore #Orioles CF Adam Jones, each who have 10-and-5 rights and can veto trades, each are now expected to stay put their GMs say — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

Both Jones and Beltre have 10-and-5 rights -- meaning they've been in the majors longer than 10 years and have been with their current teams for at least five years, giving them right of refusal on any deal. As such, they were always going to have to be on board with any potential deal.

It doesn't appear that either wants to go anywhere, even if it means finishing the season out on a bad team. It's unexpected, but that's one of the perks of being good enough to stick around the majors (and with one team) for as long as they have.