The July 30 trade deadline is fast approaching, and that, of course, means a steady daily supply of rumors and speculation about the swaps that might be headed our way in the days to come. Speaking of which, you can find Saturday's crop of deadline buzz just below.

Orioles GM hints at deadline payroll flexibility

The Orioles are among MLB's best teams yet again this season, but they have clear needs heading toward the trade deadline. Specifically, they need to fortify a rotation behind ace Corbin Burnes that's been hit hard by injuries – at least if they want to fend off the Yankees and win the AL East for a second straight year (and position themselves for a deeper postseason run). At the moment, the O's will be without Kyle Bradish and John Means for the remainder of the season and beyond, as each underwent Tommy John surgery, necessitating a need for starters.

The trade market figures to have a number of compelling starting pitchers available, including names like Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde, Tyler Anderson, Austin Gomber, and Cal Quantrill. GM Mike Elias has indicated he covets starting pitchers who are under team control beyond the current season, and the O's certainly have the prospect depth to acquire such coveted pieces. But what about the financial willingness to do so? To hear Elias tell it, new lead owner David Rubenstein is inclined to "play ball" in just such a manner:

This season, Cot's Contracts estimates that the Orioles rank 26th in 40-man payroll and 28th in payroll calculated, according to Competitive Balance Tax methods. That's not adequate for a World Series contender, and that reflects the neglectful stewardship of previous owner John Angelos. Thankfully for Elias and O's fans, the club has a new owner who actually seems to care about winning baseball games.

Phillies targeting righty outfielder

Speaking of the best teams in baseball, the Phillies – arguably the best team of all at the midpoint – have a modest deadline shopping list. That's what you'd expect given their roster strength, but specifics are beginning to emerge. As Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports, the Phils will likely be targeting a right-handed-hitting outfielder to mix in with their regulars. Gelb notes that the need is perhaps more acute since the recent release of veteran Whit Merrifield. Righty bats are typically easy to come by around deadline time, so the aggressive Philly front office should be able to achieve that very reasonable goal.