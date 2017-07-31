MLB trade deadline rumors: Red Sox close in on trade for Mets' closer Addison Reed

It's about time for contenders to start adding that extra bullpen arm or bench bat before the trade deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET (tracker, live updates).

The Boston Red Sox, for their part, appear poised to do just that. Dave Dombrowski is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire New York Mets closer Addison Reed:

Hearing #Redsox are moving closer to getting Addison Reed from #Mets. Deal not done yet, but getting there. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

2d person says Reed to #Redsox at goal line, just medicals left #Mets — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

Reed, a free agent at season's end, has performed well all year. He entered Monday sporting a 2.57 ERA and 8.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 49 innings. The Red Sox already have a capable closer in Craig Kimbrel, so expect Reed to take up the eighth inning as his own.

Boston's bullpen entered Monday ranked third in the majors in unit ERA.