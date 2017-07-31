MLB trade deadline rumors: Red Sox close in on trade for Mets' closer Addison Reed
Boston bolsters its bullpen if this deal is finalized, and it appears to be a done deal
It's about time for contenders to start adding that extra bullpen arm or bench bat before the trade deadline passes at 4 p.m. ET (tracker, live updates).
The Boston Red Sox, for their part, appear poised to do just that. Dave Dombrowski is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire New York Mets closer Addison Reed:
Reed, a free agent at season's end, has performed well all year. He entered Monday sporting a 2.57 ERA and 8.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 49 innings. The Red Sox already have a capable closer in Craig Kimbrel, so expect Reed to take up the eighth inning as his own.
Boston's bullpen entered Monday ranked third in the majors in unit ERA.
