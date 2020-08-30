Watch Now: Time to Schein: Brodie Van Wagenen says Rob Manfred 'doesn't get it' on a leadership level ( 3:02 )

The 2020 trade deadline is now just one day away. MLB teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 31 to complete trades and improve their roster for the stretch run. This has been an unusual season for many reasons, including teams only having five weeks to evaluate their roster before the deadline. Here is our trade deadline tracker with all the deals to date. Now here are Sunday's rumors. Make sure you check back throughout the day for updates.

Red Sox unlikely to trade Bogaerts, Martinez

Xander Bogaerts BOS • SS • 2 BA .295 R 18 HR 7 RBI 20 SB 3 View Profile

Despite being mired in the American League cellar at 11-22, the Red Sox are unlikely to trade stars Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez prior to the trade deadline, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Boston has already dealt relievers Heath Hembree and Brandon Workman. Rentals like Jackie Bradley Jr., Mitch Moreland, Martin Perez, and Kevin Pillar could all be traded as well.

Bogaerts, 27, is in Year 1 of his six-year, $120 million extension. The contract gives him full no-trade protection when he reaches seven years of service time next month and it includes an opt out after 2022, which are complicating factors. Martinez is in a similar situation because he's owed nearly $40 million the next two years, plus he can opt out this winter, as unlikely as that may be.

Braves close to added Milone, interested in Musgrove

Tommy Milone BAL • SP • 69 ERA 3.99 WHIP 1.26 IP 29.1 BB 4 K 31 View Profile

The Braves are close to acquiring lefty Tommy Milone from the Orioles for two players to be named later, report MLB.com's Mark Bowman and the New York Post's Joel Sherman. Atlanta also has interest in Pirates righty Joe Musgrove, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. It stands to reason the Milone trade would not preclude a Musgrove trade.

Baltimore has an outside chance at the postseason but this is still a rebuilding year, and Milone has built up some value these last few weeks. Rather than keep him -- or even add to him -- and make a run, the Orioles cashed him in as a trade chip. The Braves need rotation help with Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels hurt, and Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb, and Kyle Wright all demoted.

As for Musgrove, the 27-year-old is expected to return soon from a bout with triceps inflammation. He allowed 11 runs in only 14 2/3 innings prior to the injury this year but is an analytical darling and will remain under team control through 2022. Milone is a rental on a cheap one-year contract. Musgrove is more of a long-term addition.