MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Rockies still eyeing Rangers' Jonathan Lucroy

The Colorado Rockies are in a good position to make the postseason. They entered Sunday with six fewer losses than the next-closest competitor for a wild-card spot.

The Rockies, though, don't appear to be taking anything for granted. To wit, Colorado is showing serious interest in Texas Rangers catcher Jonathan Lucroy, per MLB.com's Thomas Harding:

#Rockies and #Rangers still talking about a possible deal to send C Jonathan Lucroy to Colorado, but not enough headway yet to complete deal — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) July 30, 2017

Catcher has been the weakest offensive position for the Rockies all year. Tony Wolters has received the majority of the playing time, yet has a 63 OPS+ to show for it. Veteran backup Ryan Hanigan has fared worse, checking in at a 60 OPS+. Lucroy would be an upgrade.

Alas, the extent of the upgrade is debatable. Historically one of the best backstops in baseball, Lucroy is going through a career-worst season. He entered Sunday with a 67 OPS+ and well-below-average marks as a framer -- an odd quirk given his previous excellence.

Lucroy's poor season combined with his impending free-agent status would seemingly make him a cheap acquisition. As such, the Rockies seem well-positioned to gamble on a bounce-back effort.