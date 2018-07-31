MLB trade deadline rumors, roundup: Schoop, Archer, Dozier, Gausman dealt, but Harvey stays put

The 2018 non-waiver trade deadline came and went at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and perhaps the biggest news is not who was traded, but who wasn't.

Reds righty Matt Harvey, who has rebuilt some value during his short stint with Cincinnati, was not traded before the deadline.

Matt Harvey stayed put #Reds — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2018

Harvey would still be traded via trade waivers in August and, in fact, I'd say it's likely. He is an impending free agent and getting something for him, even a Grade-C prospect, is better than losing him for nothing after the season.

Harvey was not traded before the July 31 deadline, though that doesn't mean he's staying with the Reds. They figure to continue to look to move him in the coming days and weeks.

Below you'll find the latest trade news and rumors from around MLB on deadline day:

Pirates deal for Archer

Chris Archer will be a Pittsburgh Pirate. The Pirates and Rays have agreed to an Archer trade, and former top prospects Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow are among those heading to Tampa.

OFFICIAL: Pirates have acquired RHP Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Austin Meadows and a player to be named. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/mYih6ybEYm — Pirates (@Pirates) July 31, 2018

Moving from the AL East to the NL Central should do wonders for Archer, who has been essentially a league average pitcher since Opening Day 2016, but has the potential to be so much better. Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage has helped turn around a lot of careers over the years, and Archer is a guy who can again become an ace with a few tweaks.

As for the Rays, they continue the vicious cycle of trading their expensive players -- Archer's contract is a bargain even for a league average starter, though Tampa always runs a shoestring budget -- for cheap young talent to replenish the pipeline. Glasnow figures to get a chance to pitching in their "opener" system and Meadows could play everyday right out of the gate.

Dozier heading to Dodgers

The Dodgers have landed second baseman Brian Dozier from the Twins. Minnesota is getting Logan Forsythe and two prospects in return.

#MNTwins Roster Moves: Twins acquire Forsythe, Raley, and Smeltzer from the Dodgers in exchange for Brian Dozier. pic.twitter.com/WH8dwx0CTd — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 31, 2018

Forsythe is in the trade to offset money for the Dodgers, who are trying to stay under the $197 million luxury tax threshold. For the Twins, the deal is about Raley and Smeltzer. Raley is the better prospect of the two -- MLB.com ranks him as the 19th best prospect in L.A.'s system -- and he's currently hitting .275/.345/.477 with 17 home runs in 93 Double-A games.

Braves get Gausman from O's

The Braves have landed right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Orioles. It is unclear what Baltimore will receive in the trade. Gausman, the fourth overall pick in the 2012 draft, is a classic change-of-scenery candidate who should benefit greatly with a move from the AL East into the NL East.

The Atlanta #Braves today acquired RHP Kevin Gausman and RHP Darren O’Day from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Evan Phillips, INF Jean Carlos Encarnación, C Brett Cumberland, LHP Bruce Zimmerman and international signing slots. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 31, 2018

Brewers land Schoop from O's

The Orioles did not stop with Gausman. Jonathan Schoop was sent to the Brewers just before the 4pm ET trade deadline. The Brewers currently have Mike Moustakas at third base and Travis Shaw at second. Would they play Schoop at shortstop, if a deal gets done? He's played the position in the past and there's nowhere else to put him, unless another infielder is traded away, which seems unlikely.

D-Backs get Diekman

The D-Backs continue to add to their bullpen. They've acquired left-hander Jake Diekman from the Rangers.

Arizona added Matt Andriese and Brad Ziegler in recent days to help support what was already a strong bullpen with Archie Bradley, Brad Boxberger, Yoshihisa Hirano, and Andrew Chafin.

Dodgers get Axford

The Dodgers needed a bullpen arm before the deadline and their solution is veteran right-hander John Axford. Los Angeles acquired Axford from the Blue Jays for a prospect.

Source confirms Blue Jays trade John Axford to Dodgers for RHP Corey Copping. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

Axford, an impending free agent, has a 4.41 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 51 innings this season.

Phillies get lefty Loup

The Phillies continue to add. They've found their bullpen lefty in Blue Jays southpaw Aaron Loup, an impending free agent.

Philadelphia has already bolstered their lineup with Asdrubal Cabrera and Wilson Ramos. Now they've added an extra bullpen lefty to help contend with all those tough NL East lefties like Freddie Freeman, Nick Markakis, Michael Conforto, Bryce Harper, and Daniel Murphy.

Maybin headed to Seattle

The Mariners have acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Marlins in exchange for one prospect and international pool money. Maybin, 31, has put up an OPS+ of 94 this season while stealing eight bases and seeing time at all three outfield positions. Maybin's addition likely means that Dee Gordon will remain at second base for the M's.

D-Backs land Ziegler

The Diamondbacks have acquired reliever Brad Ziegler from the Marlins.The Marlins will get Double-A reliever Tommy Eveld in the deal. The 38-year-old Ziegler has pitched to a 3.98 ERA/94 ERA+ this season, but he's been pretty much dominant since getting clear of some early-season struggles. He's in the final year of his two-year contract, and he joins an already strong Arizona bullpen.

Cards deal Pham to Rays

The Rays have acquired center fielder Tommy Pham from the Cardinals in exchange for three prospects. Get the full details here, and then check out our R.J. Anderson's analysis of the trade.

Indians grab Martin

Cleveland had been in the market for an outfielder. On Tuesday, they landed one, acquiring Leonys Martin (and pitching prospect Kyle Dowdy) from the Tigers in exchange for shortstop prospect Willi Castro:

The #Tigers get SS Willi Castro from Cleveland for OF Leonys Martin along with RHP Kyle Dowdy. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

Martin, a free agent after 2019, figures to serve in a platoon with Rajai Davis. He's hit .251/.321/.409 with nine home runs and seven steals this season. He's always been more effective against right-handed pitching,

Castro was ranked No. 8 in the Cleveland system. Though he's struggled in Double-A, he has the physical tools to project as an average player.

Dowdy was not ranked in the Tigers top 30. He figures to get moved to the bullpen at some point.

Nationals do not trade Harper

On Monday, news surfaced that the Nationals were making star slugger Bryce Harper available at the trade deadline, most recently drawing interest from the Cleveland Indians. On Tuesday, hours before the deadline, reports from Jon Heyman indicate that rival executives continue to believe that Harper is a longshot to be traded before 4 p.m. ET -- perhaps in part because ownership nixed some potential deals, including one for Harper. The Nationals find themselves just 5 1/2 games back from the Phillies as the NL East leader.

rivals continue to believe bryce harper is long shot to be traded. nats are only 5.5 games out & they'd risk fan revolt. also, they wouldn't get haul as rental. o's did well getting yusniel plus 4 for machado. but market is better for a ss/3B & manny was hitting 100 points higher — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

Harper still seems unlikely to be traded, but some rivals suggest the team to go for it should be Philly: 1. they have the $, threshold space. 2. they tried for Adam jones and other OF. 3. they are in 1st place. 4. they're expected to go hard for harper and/or machado this winter — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2018

At least one team in touch with the Nationals heard the club had deals "lined up" for multiple players, including Bryce Harper, but got the sense ownership pulled the plug late last night. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 31, 2018

So far this season, the slugger is batting a bit down numbers-wise. He's hitting .220/.369/.473, but he still has 25 home runs to his name. Harper, however, is liable to get hot at any time, and the Nationals will need him to if they're going to catch up to the Phillies and Braves in the division.

It's a far more contested race in the NL East than most anticipated to start the season, but the Nationals may feel they don't need to blow it up just because they're aren't dominating.

Finally, Heyman notes that Machado is batting was batting .315 when he was traded, and a lot more teams are interested in a hybrid third baseman and shortstop than an outfielder.

The Nationals ultimately couldn't expect a Machado-sized haul for Harper, especially when he isn't having his best season at the plate spite of being an All Star.

Vet hitters staying put?

Adrian Beltre and Adam Jones were expected to be two of the top veteran hitters on the market. Alas, it appears both will stay put:

Texas #Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre and Baltimore #Orioles CF Adam Jones, each who have 10-and-5 rights and can veto trades, each are now expected to stay put their GMs say — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2018

Both Jones and Beltre have 10-and-5 rights -- meaning they've been in the majors longer than 10 years and have been with their current teams for at least five years, giving them right of refusal on any deal. As such, they were always going to have to be on board with any potential deal.

It doesn't appear that either wants to go anywhere, even if it means finishing the season out on a bad team. It's unexpected, but that's one of the perks of being good enough to stick around the majors (and with one team) for as long as they have.

Indians, Cardinals made minor trade

The Indians and Cardinals made a minor trade minutes before the trade deadline.

On conference call, Antonetti informed media that Indians also acquired OF Oscar Mercado in exchange for Jhon Torres and Conner Capel. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 31, 2018

MLB.com ranked Mercado as the No. 10 prospect in the Cardinals farm system before the trade, saying he has "chance to be an everyday center fielder if his approach continues to improve." MLB.com ranked Capel as Cleveland's No. 14 prospect before the trade and said he "stands to offer the most value if he can remain up the middle, where his power-speed combo would be a premium."

Rays get IFA money from ChiSox

The White Sox and Rays snuck in a minor trade just before the deadline.

Schryver, 23, has a 2.40 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 48 2/3 relief innings at Class-A this season.

Relive all of the 2018 MLB trade deadline action

If the live blog does not load properly, please click here.