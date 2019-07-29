MLB trade deadline rumors: Trevor Bauer's tantrum won't impact his value; Mets don't plan to flip Marcus Stroman

We are just two days away from this year's MLB trade deadline. We've seen a few minor transactions (you can follow along with our trade tracker), but Sunday saw the biggest trade thus far with the Mets acquiring right-hander Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson.

We'll be here each day to roundup the latest on the rumor mill. We also took a look at the 50 best trade candidates, including the top 10 pitchers and top 10 hitters on the market.

Here are the latest trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches:

Did Bauer's tantrum affect his trade value?

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 ERA 3.79 WHIP 1.21 IP 156.2 BB 63 K 185

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Indians are continuing to evaluate possible trade scenarios involving their ace right-hander, Trevor Bauer. Olney notes that the team still has yet to make a hard buy or sell decision either way.

Bauer aired his frustrations during his rough outing on Sunday against the Royals, which resulted in him firing a ball from the pitcher's mound over the center-field wall before manager Terry Francona removed him. The whole thing -- the outing itself and the tantrum -- wasn't a great look for Bauer, days before the trade deadline. However, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that multiple MLB executives have said that Bauer's stunt is unlikely to significantly affect his market.

Bauer, 28, will be a free agent after next season.

Mets won't flip Stroman

View Profile Marcus Stroman NYM • SP • ERA 2.96 WHIP 1.23 IP 124.2 BB 35 K 99

An update following the Marcus Stroman-to-Mets trade on Sunday, from ESPN's Jeff Passan:

Some Mets information, per sources. The plan is to hold on to Marcus Stroman, not flip him. They are increasingly unlikely to sign Zack Wheeler to a contract extension. The likelihood is strong they deal at least one of Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard. They’ve hijacked the market. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2019

Stroman, 28, is cost-controlled through 2020. He's making $7.4 million this season and has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays will pay just a portion toward the remaining $2.5 million left on Stroman's $7.4 million salary.

For more on the fallout from the Stroman trade: here are the ramifications for the starting market here and what the prospects bring to the table here.

Red Sox confident they'll make a bullpen move

View Profile Edwin Diaz NYM • RP • 39 ERA 4.95 WHIP 1.45 IP 40.0 BB 13 K 61

It's no secret that the Red Sox are in desperate need of some bullpen help. Boston has been using Nathan Eovaldi as a closer since his return from elbow surgery, but there are likely still more bullpen changes to come. The Mets are reportedly shopping closer Edwin Diaz, and apparently the Red Sox are interested. Here is ESPN's Buster Olney with more:

Any Red Sox offer for Edwin Diaz would presumably include minor-league slugger Bobby Dalbec, who is blocked at 3b by the younger Rafael Devers, or 2018 No. 1 pick Triston Casas, in case Mets view him as 3b option. Red Sox confident they will make impact bullpen move. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 29, 2019

ESPN's Jeff Passan adds that a number of scouts are skeptical about Boston's top prospect Triston Casas, and his ability to stay at third base. In fact, some view him as a clear first baseman. But scouts have no hesitation when it comes to Casas' bat.

Ray's interest increasing

View Profile Robbie Ray ARI • SP • 38 ERA 3.91 WHIP 1.30 IP 129.0 BB 58 K 173

Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray is gaining more interest from teams after a solid start (6 IP, 2 ER, 11 K) on Sunday, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The interest in #Dbacks starter Robbie Ray has intensified, and his trade value got a boost when he didn't walk a batter in six innings Sunday for the first time in two years. Most teams are interested in him as a starter, but two teams talked about his value in bullpen. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 29, 2019

After uncertainty on Arizona's trade deadline plan, they're now appearing as clear sellers. Ray, 27, is earned $6.05 million for a salary the season, and he's controllable through arbitration next season. Ray has been with the Diamondbacks since 2015, and this season, the southpaw is tied in the National League for the most starts (23). The Yankees, Astros, Mets and Twins have been mentioned as teams reportedly in the running to acquire Ray.