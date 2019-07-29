MLB trade deadline rumors: Trevor Bauer's tantrum won't impact his value; Mets don't plan to flip Marcus Stroman
The trade deadline is just two days away. Here are all the latest rumors leading up to July 31
We are just two days away from this year's MLB trade deadline. We've seen a few minor transactions (you can follow along with our trade tracker), but Sunday saw the biggest trade thus far with the Mets acquiring right-hander Marcus Stroman from the Blue Jays in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson.
We'll be here each day to roundup the latest on the rumor mill. We also took a look at the 50 best trade candidates, including the top 10 pitchers and top 10 hitters on the market. If you're interested in which prospects could be switching systems before July 31, we have you covered there as well.
Where will some of the biggest names on the trading block end up? Our experts at Sportsline have the odds on who Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer and more will be playing for on Aug. 1.
Here are the latest trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches:
Did Bauer's tantrum affect his trade value?
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Indians are continuing to evaluate possible trade scenarios involving their ace right-hander, Trevor Bauer. Olney notes that the team still has yet to make a hard buy or sell decision either way.
Bauer aired his frustrations during his rough outing on Sunday against the Royals, which resulted in him firing a ball from the pitcher's mound over the center-field wall before manager Terry Francona removed him. The whole thing -- the outing itself and the tantrum -- wasn't a great look for Bauer, days before the trade deadline. However, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that multiple MLB executives have said that Bauer's stunt is unlikely to significantly affect his market.
Bauer, 28, will be a free agent after next season.
Mets won't flip Stroman
An update following the Marcus Stroman-to-Mets trade on Sunday, from ESPN's Jeff Passan:
Stroman, 28, is cost-controlled through 2020. He's making $7.4 million this season and has one more year of arbitration eligibility remaining. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays will pay just a portion toward the remaining $2.5 million left on Stroman's $7.4 million salary.
For more on the fallout from the Stroman trade: here are the ramifications for the starting market here and what the prospects bring to the table here.
Red Sox confident they'll make a bullpen move
It's no secret that the Red Sox are in desperate need of some bullpen help. Boston has been using Nathan Eovaldi as a closer since his return from elbow surgery, but there are likely still more bullpen changes to come. The Mets are reportedly shopping closer Edwin Diaz, and apparently the Red Sox are interested. Here is ESPN's Buster Olney with more:
ESPN's Jeff Passan adds that a number of scouts are skeptical about Boston's top prospect Triston Casas, and his ability to stay at third base. In fact, some view him as a clear first baseman. But scouts have no hesitation when it comes to Casas' bat.
Ray's interest increasing
Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray is gaining more interest from teams after a solid start (6 IP, 2 ER, 11 K) on Sunday, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
After uncertainty on Arizona's trade deadline plan, they're now appearing as clear sellers. Ray, 27, is earned $6.05 million for a salary the season, and he's controllable through arbitration next season. Ray has been with the Diamondbacks since 2015, and this season, the southpaw is tied in the National League for the most starts (23). The Yankees, Astros, Mets and Twins have been mentioned as teams reportedly in the running to acquire Ray.
