MLB rumors: Twins' plan for Byron Buxton, the one Giant staying put and the Cubs' deadline targets

The 2026 MLB trade deadline is less than six weeks away. The Braves and Pirates hooked up for a minor trade last week (Joey Bart for Hunter Stratton) and a few more minor swaps will trickle in between now and the All-Star break. The biggest, most impactful trades will come after the July 11-12 amateur draft. Front offices are focused on that right now.

Here is our early look at this summer's top trade candidates and here are the latest deadline rumors.

Twins GM: "We have no plans to trade Byron Buxton"

Byron Buxton MIN • CF • #25 BA 0.275 R 54 HR 25 RBI 41 SB 7 View Profile

On Tuesday, Twins GM Jeremy Zoll told reporters, including The Athletic, that, "We have no plans to trade Byron Buxton." Buxton shot down any trade speculation himself a few days ago, saying, "I ain't said nothing about leaving, nor will I. I'm a Twin." He has a full no-trade clause and can block any deal, so, ultimately, Buxton has the final say in where he plays.

The 32-year-old Buxton has been on a rampage the last few weeks, hitting .297/.351/.672 with 25 home runs in his last 55 games. The Twins are only two games out of a wild-card spot in the woebegone American League, though it seems unlikely they will buy significantly at the deadline. If anything, they could still sell, with righty Joe Ryan and catcher Ryan Jeffers among their top trade chips.

Giants won't trade Logan Webb

Logan Webb SF • SP • #62 ERA 3.35 WHIP 1.12 IP 83.1 BB 20 K 70 View Profile

Although he said the Giants will "leave all options on the table" at the trade deadline, president of baseball operations Buster Posey said emphatically on Tuesday the team has no plans to trade ace Logan Webb, according to the San Francisco Standard. Posey gave a straight "no" when asked whether he would consider trading Webb, who is signed affordably through 2028.

Earlier this month, The Athletic reported that the Giants, who are well out of the postseason race at 32-46, are opening to move their highest-paid players. Those are Webb, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Rafael Devers, and Jung Hoo Lee. Lee is having a fine season and Chapman and Devers have been much better the last few weeks, but everyone other than Webb will be difficult to move.

Cubs will look to add pitching

Edward Cabrera CHC • SP • #30 ERA 5.10 WHIP 1.40 IP 72.1 BB 29 K 65 View Profile

To the surprise of no one, Cubs POBO Jed Hoyer said the team will look to add pitching at the deadline during an interview with 104.3 The Score on Tuesday. "The conversations are certainly happening. You talk to teams about pitching," he said. Hoyer made those comments before Edward Cabrera was carted off the field with a hamstring/adductor strain Tuesday night.

Cabrera will be placed on the injured list, manager Craig Counsell said after the game. The Cubs will activate Matthew Boyd this week to effectively take Cabrera's spot, though they were already down Cade Horton (elbow), Jameson Taillon (hamstring), and Justin Steele (elbow). With four starters on the shelf, it's no surprise Chicago will prioritize pitching at the deadline.