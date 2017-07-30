MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Yankees, Dodgers, mystery team in on Yu Darvish

Earlier this week, we covered the report stating the Texas Rangers had informed clubs they were going to trade ace Yu Darvish before the July 31 deadline. With the deadline a day away, we're starting to gain clarity on whom they might be making a deal with.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and an unnamed (and unexpected) club are all in on Darvish, according to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com.

Dodgers and Yankees in on Darvish but there apparently is a third team interested that nobody was expecting. Not sure who it would be — TR Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ranger) July 30, 2017

We've touched on both the Yankees and Dodgers' interest in Darvish before. The Dodgers in particular could stand to add another frontline starter, what with Clayton Kershaw missing the next month due to back woes. But the interesting aspect is that unknown third team could be pulled toward Darvish for similar reasons.

Both the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox are dealing with injuries to key pitchers -- Stephen Strasburg and David Price, respectively. It's unclear whether either is the team mentioned, but it would make some sense. The catch is that the Nationals have been loosely tied to Darvish before, so who knows whether they fit the bill.

Of course, it's also possible that the mystery team is neither of the above, and instead a true darkhorse. We might never know for sure, but we're just over a day away from knowing for certain where Darvish will end up to finish the season.