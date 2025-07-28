The Major League Baseball trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET this coming Thursday, July 31, and the action is beginning to pick up. This past weekend we saw Josh Naylor go to the Mariners and Ryan McMahon go to the Yankees, among others. Here now are Monday's deadline rumblings.

Yankees interested in Bird

Jake Bird COL • RP • #59 ERA 4.05 WHIP 1.41 IP 53.1 BB 21 K 62 View Profile

With third base (Ryan McMahon) and the bench (Amed Rosario) addressed, the Yankees are now looking to improve their bullpen, with Rockies righty Jake Bird of particular interest, according to The Athletic. The Rockies are also receiving calls about relievers Seth Halvorsen and Victor Vodnik, as well as catcher Hunter Goodman and center fielder Brenton Doyle, reports MLB.com.

New York's bullpen ranks 26th in ERA and 29th in WAR since June 1, and is the single biggest reason for their recent tumble down the standings. Closer Devin Williams has turned his season around since a rough April. Lefty matchup guy Tim Hill has been reliable as well. Otherwise, the bullpen has been very shaky. The Yankees figure to add at least one reliever prior to Thursday's deadline, and likely more than one.

Mets eyeing center field help

Luis Robert CHW • CF • #88 BA 0.204 R 37 HR 10 RBI 41 SB 26 View Profile

The Mets are looking to add a center fielder prior to Thursday's trade deadline, reports ESPN. Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox and Cedric Mullins of the Orioles are on their radar. Mullins is a rental, while Robert's contract includes $20 million club options for 2026 and 2027, though his performance this year means it is not a lock next year's option gets picked up.

Jose Siri has been out since April 12 with a fracture in his leg. New York has relied on Tyrone Taylor as their primary center fielder since then, and although he is a strong fielder, his bat leaves much to be desired. Jeff McNeil, normally an infielder, has also seen time in center. Mullins would fit nicely as a lefty complement to the righty-hitting Taylor. The Mets and O's hooked up for the Gregory Soto trade this past weekend.

Teams showing interest in Marte

Starling Marte NYM • DH • #6 BA 0.289 R 23 HR 4 RBI 20 SB 5 View Profile

Mets outfielder Starling Marte is generating trade interest, reports the New York Post. Marte, 36, is earning $19.5 million in the final year of his contract, and the Mets expressed a willingness to eat money to facilitate a trade over the winter. These days, Marte is a DH more than an outfielder. He's started 40 games at DH, four games in left field, and one game in right around an injury this year. Still, his strong on-base skills (.364 OBP) make him a solid enough option for a team looking to add lineup depth.