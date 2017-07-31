MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Yankees remain front-runners for A's ace Sonny Gray

The non-waiver trade deadline will pass at 4 p.m. ET (tracker, updates). As such, teams across the league are scurrying to complete deals.

One player who might or might not be traded before then is Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray. He has been connected to the New York Yankees throughout the month, and it appears the Yankees remain the favorites to land him, according to reports:

Source: Braves "are still talking" to Oakland about Sonny Gray, but Yankees remain the favorites if he's dealt today. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2017

The Yankees' desire for Gray is self-evident. But the Braves? It boils down to this: Gray has been a well-above-average pitcher throughout his career (sans 2016), and has two seasons of team control remaining after this year. He's far from a rental, and instead could be a building block for a team like the Braves, who are hoping to make a push next season.

For what it's worth, the Yankees and Athletics are gaining momentum for a trade, though they're still haggling about some of the players. The Yankees won't include top prospects Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier in any trade package.

Hearing Gray to #Yankees is gaining more traction. Still not at finish line, but becoming more than less likely now. #Athletics — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

yanks still favorite for gray. some pieces have been agreed to, others working on. a's want 3-4 top guys, next tier below gleyber-frazier — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2017

The Braves could still jump in and outbid the Yankees. It's also possible, however, the A's will wait until the winter to make a move -- that way they can shop Gray around to teams who are both already contenders and who are hoping to become contenders sooner than later.