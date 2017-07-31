MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: Yankees remain front-runners for A's ace Sonny Gray
It's unclear whether Gray will be traded, but if he is dealt it appears it would be to the Bronx
The non-waiver trade deadline will pass at 4 p.m. ET (tracker, updates). As such, teams across the league are scurrying to complete deals.
One player who might or might not be traded before then is Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray. He has been connected to the New York Yankees throughout the month, and it appears the Yankees remain the favorites to land him, according to reports:
The Yankees' desire for Gray is self-evident. But the Braves? It boils down to this: Gray has been a well-above-average pitcher throughout his career (sans 2016), and has two seasons of team control remaining after this year. He's far from a rental, and instead could be a building block for a team like the Braves, who are hoping to make a push next season.
For what it's worth, the Yankees and Athletics are gaining momentum for a trade, though they're still haggling about some of the players. The Yankees won't include top prospects Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier in any trade package.
The Braves could still jump in and outbid the Yankees. It's also possible, however, the A's will wait until the winter to make a move -- that way they can shop Gray around to teams who are both already contenders and who are hoping to become contenders sooner than later.
Add a Comment