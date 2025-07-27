The Major League Baseball trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET this coming Thursday, July 31, and the action is beginning to pick up. Just this weekend we've seen Josh Naylor go to the Mariners and Ryan McMahon go to the Yankees, among others. Here now are Saturday's deadline rumblings.

Yankees shopping for a starting pitcher

After reinforcing the infield with Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario, the Yankees are seeking a starting pitcher, according to ESPN. They are not eager to trade top prospects George Lombard Jr. or Spencer Jones, though untouchable lists are subject to change this time of year. The Yankees did not deal from the top of their farm system to get McMahon or Rosario.

New York will be without Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt the rest of the season following their Tommy John surgeries. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil has yet to pitch this year due to a lat strain, though he's currently on a minor-league rehab assignment, and is expected to return within a week or so. Even with a healthy Gil, the Yankees could use at least a back-end innings-eater.

Mariners looking to add bullpen help

Andres Munoz SEA • RP • #75 ERA 1.35 WHIP .93 IP 40 BB 18 K 53 View Profile

The Mariners are looking for late-inning bullpen help and GM Jerry Dipoto said he will be "aggressive" in pursuit of a reliever during an MLB Network Radio interview Sunday. Seattle has an excellent closer in Andrés Muñoz and a strong setup tandem in righty Matt Brash and lefty Gabe Speier, though the relief crew is a bit thin beyond those three.

Every contender is looking for bullpen help this time of year. The market includes big names like David Bednar and Ryan Helsley, and also lesser-known but still productive relievers like Pierce Johnson and Dennis Santana. The Mariners enter play Sunday in the second wild-card spot, though it's a very tight race. Three teams are within one game of Seattle.

Ozuna willing to approve trade

Marcell Ozuna ATL • DH • #20 BA 0.232 R 37 HR 13 RBI 42 SB 0 View Profile

Braves DH Marcell Ozuna is willing to approve a trade to a team that guarantees him everyday at-bats, reports USA Today. Ozuna has struggled badly the last few weeks and has begun to lose playing time. He's started only three of Atlanta's last 11 games. The Braves have instead used the DH spot to put catchers Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy in the lineup together.

Ozuna, 34, has full no-trade protection through his 10-and-5 rights, meaning he is a player with 10 years of service time, including the last five with the same team. He must agree to any trade. Ozuna will make $16 million this season, the final year on his contract, and the Braves may have to eat a chunk of that money to get a deal done.

Dodgers could move May, interested in Bader

Dustin May LAD • SP • #85 ERA 4.73 WHIP 1.36 IP 99 BB 43 K 92 View Profile

The Dodgers could trade righty Dustin May as their rotation gets healthier, according to The Athletic. In return, the Dodgers are likely looking for an outfielder, as trading him for a reliever doesn't make much sense since Los Angeles could simply shift May to the bullpen and fill the role that way. The Dodgers are expected to add at least one reliever prior to the deadline and possibly more. They've been connected to all the top available arms.

May, a 27-year-old looming free agent, is second on the Dodgers with 99 innings, though he hasn't performed especially well. Walks and homers in particular have given him issues at times. Left fielder Michael Conforto is hitting a weak .186/.296/.323 this year. Perhaps the Dodgers can find a fellow contender willing to trade a rental outfielder for rental May.

In related news, the Dodgers have interest in Twins outfielder Harrison Bader, according to the New York Post. Bader is working on a one-year contract and he's having his best and healthiest season in years, slashing .250/.332/.435 with his usual outstanding defense. He's played left field in defence to Byron Buxton, but can still go get it in center.

If the Twins do sell, which seems likely, a Bader-for-May trade wouldn't make sense for Minnesota given May's impending free agency. They would likely seek prospects or young MLB players in return.

Cubs interested in Houser

Adrian Houser CHW • SP • #57 ERA 2.10 WHIP 1.22 IP 68.2 BB 22 K 47 View Profile

Right-hander Adrian Houser has been an excellent find for the White Sox and is now a legitimate trade chip. The crosstown rival Cubs are among the teams with interest in the veteran, reports The Athletic. The Cubs lost ace Justin Steele to season-ending elbow surgery earlier this year, plus Javier Assad (oblique) and Jameson Taillon (calf) are on the injured list.

Houser, 32, opted out of his minor-league contract with the Rangers on May 15 and signed with the White Sox five days later. He's been excellent in 11 starts with the ChiSox thanks largely to putting his slider on the back-burner and using his curveball as his go-to breaking ball. Houser will be a free agent after this season and is a bargain with a $1.35 million salary.