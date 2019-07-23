MLB trade deadline rumors: Yankees unlikely to land Rangers' Mike Minor; Giants could keep Madison Bumgarner

Major League Baseball has its trade deadline coming up on July 31 and for the first time in this era, there won't be any August waiver trades after the deadline. It's a hard deadline. With this in mind, perhaps the deadline will prove to be crazier than in years past. Of course, the National League right now has 12 of its 15 teams either in playoff position or within six games of a playoff spot. Too many buyers and not enough sellers could really put a damper on the action.

Still, there will be deals and we'll be here each day to roundup the latest on the rumor mill. Here are the latest trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches:

Giants shopping relievers in effort to keep Bumgarner

View Profile Madison Bumgarner SF • SP • 40 ERA 3.65 WHIP 1.18 IP 125.2 BB 26 K 127

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Rays have been in contact with the Giants regarding their relievers.

San Francisco's Will Smith, Tony Watson and Sam Dyson all have been mentioned in trade deadline rumors this month, and there are plenty of contending teams shopping for bullpen help this year. Morosi notes that the Giants may move a relief pitcher and keep starter Madison Bumgarner after the team's recent surge. The Giants are 16-3 since June 30 and have made their way above .500 for the first time this season. The Rays' Joey Wendle or Michael Brosseau could be included in a potential swap since either would help San Francisco's infield, Morosi adds.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that while there are several contenders around the league in search of bullpen help and plenty of relievers available on this year's market, the asking prices for those relief arms were "still ridiculously high" as of this past weekend.

Yankees unlikely to land Rangers' Minor

View Profile Mike Minor TEX • SP • 23 ERA 2.86 WHIP 1.16 IP 129.0 BB 45 K 131

The Yankees, like many contending teams, are in need of starting pitching. New York is interested in Rangers left-hander Mike Minor, but the chances of him landing with New York don't appear to be that great, reports The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. More from Rosenthal:

The Yankees' top evaluator, vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring, attended left-hander Mike Minor's two most recent starts for the Rangers, according to major-league sources. Minor, 31, also has the Yankees on his 10-team no-trade list, sources say, though it's unclear whether he included them for leverage or because he does not want to play in New York (the rest of his no-trade list is not known). For what it's worth, Minor did not fare particularly well in the two starts witnessed by Naehring, both of which came against the Astros. In 12 combined innings, he allowed eight earned runs, including five homers. For the season, he ranks fifth in the American League with 129 innings and second with a 2.86 ERA.

Another player on this year's market with a no-trade list is Giants veteran ace Bumgarner. Both Minor and Bumgarner included New York on their no-trade lists. Minor is under club control for one more season after 2019, and he's signed for a $9.5 million salary in 2020. Bumgarner, however, will be a free agent after the 2019 season and may plan to use his no-trade clause as leverage for a salary raise or an entirely new contract.

Rival execs skeptical Bauer, Boyd will be traded

View Profile Trevor Bauer CLE • SP • 47 ERA 3.67 WHIP 1.18 IP 144.2 BB 56 K 170

View Profile Matthew Boyd DET • SP • 48 ERA 4.13 WHIP 1.13 IP 120.0 BB 24 K 160

Rosenthal also reports that rival executives "are growing increasingly skeptical" that Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer and Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd will be traded. Bauer is under control through 2020, while Boyd is controllable through 2022. More from Rosenthal: