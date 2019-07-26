MLB trade deadline tracker: Cubs add lefty arm, Yankees add pinch-run specialist, plus details for every notable deal
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike in past years, there's no August waiver period in 2019, which means that if teams want to make a trade and have the players the receive be eligible for postseason rosters, then that trade has to happen by that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces tamp down the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season.
We've already seen names like Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, and Andrew Cashner change addresses, and that's surely just a start. Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31.
Where will some of the biggest names on the trading block end up? Our experts at Sportsline have the odds on who Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner and more will be playing for on Aug. 1.
July 26
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations
|Acquired: Cash considerations
July 25
July 17
July 15
July 14
July 13
June 15
June 2
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RF Jay Bruce
|Acquired: 3B Jake Scheiner and cash considerations
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cubs acquire Derek Holland from Giants
Holland will serve out of the Cubs' bullpen, where they have only one other lefty
-
Top picks: Yankees get back on track
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
2 HOFers plan to skip Jeter's induction
Dawson and Perez lost their positions with the Marlins in 2017 when Jeter's ownership group...
-
How Snell's injury impacts Rays' plans
A look at how Blake Snell's injury could impact the Rays before July 31
-
Rumor roundup: Syndergaard to Twins?
Here are the latest trade rumors in front of the July 31 deadline
-
Red Sox post historic beatdown of Yanks
The Red Sox scored 12 runs off Masahiro Tanaka in the series opener at Fenway Park