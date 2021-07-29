The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. ET. MLB moved up the deadline by one day this season to avoid having it on a weekend day with afternoon games. The trade deadline has already seen one blockbuster with Joey Gallo heading to the Yankees, and plenty of other big names could be moved in the coming hours as contenders try to beef up their rosters for the stretch run.

Trevor Story of the Rockies, Max Scherzer of the Nationals (who could be headed to the Padres), and the Cubs trio of Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel are among the impact players who could be shipped before July 30. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson took a look at the top 21 trade deadline candidates for the 2021 season here.

We'll be keeping up with every major deal made after the All-Star break through the deadline below. Check back to our MLB trade tracker to see who the buyers are acquiring and how the sellers are restocking.

2021 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 29







TEAM RECEIVED





Seattle ACQUIRED: RHP Diego Castillo





Tampa Bay ACQUIRED: RHP JT Chargois, 3B Austin Shenton











TEAM RECEIVED





L.A. Dodgers ACQUIRED: LHP Danny Duffy





Kansas City ACQUIRED: Player to be named later







TEAM RECEIVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: LHP Brad Hand





Washington ACQUIRED: C Riley Adams







July 28

TEAM RECEIVED





N.Y. Yankees ACQUIRED: OF Joey Gallo





Texas ACQUIRED: RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith, 2B/OF Trevor Hauver







TEAM RECEIVED





Milwaukee ACQUIRED: INF Eduardo Escobar





Arizona ACQUIRED: OF Cooper Hummel, INF Alberto Ciprian







July 27

TEAM RECEIVED





Pittsburgh ACQUIRED: C Carter Bins, RHP Joaquin Tejada





Seattle ACQUIRED: LHP Tyler Anderson







July 26

July 22

July 16

July 15