rizzo.png
USATSI

The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. ET. MLB moved up the deadline by one day this season to avoid having it on a weekend day with afternoon games. The trade deadline has already seen one blockbuster with Joey Gallo heading to the Yankees, and plenty of other big names could be moved in the coming hours as contenders try to beef up their rosters for the stretch run.

Trevor Story of the Rockies, Max Scherzer of the Nationals (who could be headed to the Padres), and the Cubs trio of Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel are among the impact players who could be shipped before July 30. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson took a look at the top 21 trade deadline candidates for the 2021 season here

We'll be keeping up with every major deal made after the All-Star break through the deadline below. Check back to our MLB trade tracker to see who the buyers are acquiring and how the sellers are restocking.

2021 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 29

TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Yankees
ACQUIRED: 1B Anthony Rizzo


Chi. Cubs
ACQUIRED: OF Kevin Alcantara, RHP Alexander Vizcaino



TEAMRECEIVED


Seattle
ACQUIRED: RHP Diego Castillo


Tampa Bay
ACQUIRED: RHP JT Chargois, 3B Austin Shenton



TEAMRECEIVED


L.A. Dodgers
ACQUIRED: LHP Danny Duffy


Kansas City
ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


TEAMRECEIVED


Chi. White Sox
ACQUIRED: RHP Ryan Tepera


Chi. Cubs
ACQUIRED: LHP Bailey Horn


TEAMRECEIVED


Chi. White Sox
ACQUIRED: 2B Cesar Hernandez


Cleveland
ACQUIRED: LHP Konnor Pilkington


TEAMRECEIVED


Toronto
ACQUIRED: LHP Brad Hand


Washington
ACQUIRED: C Riley Adams


July 28

TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Yankees
ACQUIRED: OF Joey Gallo


Texas
ACQUIRED: RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith, 2B/OF Trevor Hauver


TEAMRECEIVED


Oakland
ACQUIRED: OF Starling Marte


Miami
ACQUIRED: LHP Jesús Luzardo


TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Yankees
ACQUIRED: Player to be named later


Cincinnati
ACQUIRED: RHP Luis Cessa, LHP Justin Wilson


TEAMRECEIVED


Milwaukee
ACQUIRED: INF Eduardo Escobar


Arizona
ACQUIRED: OF Cooper Hummel, INF Alberto Ciprian


July 27

TEAMRECEIVED


Houston
ACQUIRED: RHP Kendall Graveman, RHP Rafael Montero


Seattle
ACQUIRED: INF Abraham Toro, RHP Joe Smith


TEAMRECEIVED


Oakland
ACQUIRED: LHP Andrew Chafin


Chi. Cubs
ACQUIRED: INF/OF Greg Deichmann, RHP Daniel Palencia


TEAMRECEIVED


Pittsburgh
ACQUIRED: C Carter Bins, RHP Joaquin Tejada


Seattle
ACQUIRED: LHP Tyler Anderson


July 26

TEAMRECEIVED


N.Y. Yankees
ACQUIRED: RHP Clay Holmes


Pittsburgh
ACQUIRED: INF Diego Castillo, INF Hoy Park


TEAMRECEIVED


San Diego
ACQUIRED: INF Adam Frazier


Pittsburgh
ACQUIRED: INF Tucupita Marcano, OF Jack Suwinski, RHP Michell Miliano


July 22

TEAMRECEIVED


Tampa Bay
ACQUIRED: DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Calvin Faucher


Minnesota
ACQUIRED: RHP Joe Ryan, RHP Drew Strotman


July 16

TEAMRECEIVED


Atlanta
ACQUIRED: C Stephen Vogt


Arizona
ACQUIRED: 1B Mason Berne


July 15

TEAMRECEIVED


Atlanta
ACQUIRED: OF Joc Pederson


Chi. Cubs
ACQUIRED: 1B Bryce Ball