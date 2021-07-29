The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. ET. MLB moved up the deadline by one day this season to avoid having it on a weekend day with afternoon games. The trade deadline has already seen one blockbuster with Joey Gallo heading to the Yankees, and plenty of other big names could be moved in the coming hours as contenders try to beef up their rosters for the stretch run.
Trevor Story of the Rockies, Max Scherzer of the Nationals (who could be headed to the Padres), and the Cubs trio of Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel are among the impact players who could be shipped before July 30. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson took a look at the top 21 trade deadline candidates for the 2021 season here.
We'll be keeping up with every major deal made after the All-Star break through the deadline below. Check back to our MLB trade tracker to see who the buyers are acquiring and how the sellers are restocking.
2021 MLB trade deadline tracker
July 29
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: 1B Anthony Rizzo
|ACQUIRED: OF Kevin Alcantara, RHP Alexander Vizcaino
July 28
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: OF Joey Gallo
|ACQUIRED: RHP Glenn Otto, 2B Ezequiel Duran, SS Josh Smith, 2B/OF Trevor Hauver
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: Player to be named later
|ACQUIRED: RHP Luis Cessa, LHP Justin Wilson
July 27
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: RHP Kendall Graveman, RHP Rafael Montero
|ACQUIRED: INF Abraham Toro, RHP Joe Smith
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: LHP Andrew Chafin
|ACQUIRED: INF/OF Greg Deichmann, RHP Daniel Palencia
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: C Carter Bins, RHP Joaquin Tejada
|ACQUIRED: LHP Tyler Anderson
July 26
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: RHP Clay Holmes
|ACQUIRED: INF Diego Castillo, INF Hoy Park
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: INF Adam Frazier
|ACQUIRED: INF Tucupita Marcano, OF Jack Suwinski, RHP Michell Miliano
July 22
|TEAM
|RECEIVED
|ACQUIRED: DH Nelson Cruz, RHP Calvin Faucher
|ACQUIRED: RHP Joe Ryan, RHP Drew Strotman
July 16
July 15