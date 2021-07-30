The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. ET. MLB moved up the deadline by one day this season to avoid having it on a weekend day with afternoon games. The trade deadline has already seen some blockbusters with Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo heading to the Yankees, and the Dodgers -- not the Padres -- grabbing Max Scherzer from the Nationals in a deal that also sends All-Star Trea Turner to L.A. Plenty of other big names could be moved in the coming hours as contenders try to beef up their rosters for the stretch run.

Trevor Story of the Rockies, and the Cubs trio of Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel are among the impact players who also could be shipped before Friday. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson took a look at the top 21 trade deadline candidates for the 2021 season here.

We'll be keeping up with every major deal made after the All-Star break through the deadline below. Check back to our MLB trade tracker to see who the buyers are acquiring and how the sellers are restocking.

2021 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 30

TEAM RECEIVED





Atlanta ACQUIRED: OF Adam Duvall





Miami ACQUIRED: C Alex Jackson











TEAM RECEIVED





Toronto ACQUIRED: RHP José Berríos





Minnesota ACQUIRED: SS/OF Austin Martin, RHP Simeon Woods Richardson







TEAM RECEIVED





Pittsburgh ACQUIRED: C Carter Bins, RHP Joaquin Tejada





Seattle ACQUIRED: LHP Tyler Anderson







