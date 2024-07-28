arozarena-getty.png
Major League Baseball's trade season is underway and should only heat up as we approach Tuesday evening.

While the top names on the market, including White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr., remain available, teams have already been busy. Rays postseason hero Randy Arozarena went west to the Mariners, the Phillies and Orioles swapped outfielder Austin Hays and reliever Seranthony Dominguez and the Yankees added electric outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. Will the Tigers move ace Tarik Skubal? Let's find out! Here is R.J. Anderson's list of the top 30 players who could be traded.

Below you can follow along with all the moves leading up to the 6 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

2024 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 27

TeamAcquired


San Diego
RHP Jason Adam


Tampa Bay
RHP Dylan Lesko, OF Homer Bush Jr., C J.D. Gonzalez


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
OF Jesse Winker


Washington
RHP Tyler Stuart


TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
RHP Carlos Estévez


L.A. Angels
RHP George Klassen, LHP Samuel Aldegheri


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Yankees
OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.


Miami
C Agustin Ramirez and INF Jared Serna, INF Abrahan Ramirez


TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
RHP Nate Pearson


Toronto
IF Josh Rivera, OF Yohendrick Pinango


July 26

TeamAcquired


Baltimore
RHP Zach Eflin


Tampa Bay
OF Matthew Etzel, RHP Jackson Baumeister, UTL Mac Horvath


TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
OF Austin Hays


Baltimore
RHP Seranthony Domínguez, OF Cristian Pache


TeamAcquired


Seattle
RHP Yimi Garcia


Toronto
OF Jonatan Clase, C Jacob Sharp


TeamAcquired


N.Y. Mets
RHP Ryne Stanek


Seattle
OF Rhylan Thomas


TeamAcquired


Seattle
OF Randy Arozarena


Tampa Bay
OF Aidan Smith, RHP Brody Hopkins, PTBNL


TeamAcquired


Boston
LHP James Paxton


L.A. Dodgers
INF Moises Bolivar


July 25

TeamAcquired


Arizona
A.J. Puk


Miami
INF Deyvison De Los Santos, OF Andrew Pintar