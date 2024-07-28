Major League Baseball's trade season is underway and should only heat up as we approach Tuesday evening.

While the top names on the market, including White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr., remain available, teams have already been busy. Rays postseason hero Randy Arozarena went west to the Mariners, the Phillies and Orioles swapped outfielder Austin Hays and reliever Seranthony Dominguez and the Yankees added electric outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. Will the Tigers move ace Tarik Skubal? Let's find out! Here is R.J. Anderson's list of the top 30 players who could be traded.

Below you can follow along with all the moves leading up to the 6 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

2024 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 27

July 26

Team Acquired





Philadelphia OF Austin Hays





Baltimore RHP Seranthony Domínguez, OF Cristian Pache







Team Acquired





Seattle OF Randy Arozarena





Tampa Bay OF Aidan Smith, RHP Brody Hopkins, PTBNL







July 25