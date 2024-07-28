Major League Baseball's trade season is underway and should only heat up as we approach Tuesday evening.
While the top names on the market, including White Sox ace Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr., remain available, teams have already been busy. Rays postseason hero Randy Arozarena went west to the Mariners, the Phillies and Orioles swapped outfielder Austin Hays and reliever Seranthony Dominguez and the Yankees added electric outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. Will the Tigers move ace Tarik Skubal? Let's find out! Here is R.J. Anderson's list of the top 30 players who could be traded.
Below you can follow along with all the moves leading up to the 6 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
2024 MLB trade deadline tracker
July 27
|Team
|Acquired
|OF Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|C Agustin Ramirez and INF Jared Serna, INF Abrahan Ramirez
July 26
|Team
|Acquired
|RHP Zach Eflin
|OF Matthew Etzel, RHP Jackson Baumeister, UTL Mac Horvath