verlander-getty.png
Getty Images

Major League Baseball trade season is upon us. MLB's 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday evening. Notable names have started changing clubhouses and more will be on the move in the coming hours. The biggest deal of the trade deadline (so far) went down Saturday, as the Rangers acquired veteran ace Max Scherzer as the Mets decided to pivot to selling. Days later, New York shipped Justin Verlander to Houston

Before the Scherzer deal, the Angels took two of the best trade candidates off the market on Wednesday night. First, the Angels decided to keep two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani at the deadline, and then they showed their commitment to buying around Ohtani by trading for White Sox starter Lucas Giolito

We'll be following all the moves that happen before Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. ET. Stay up to date below with our trade tracker.

2023 MLB trade deadline tracker

Aug. 1

TeamAcquired


Philadelphia
RHP Michael Lorenzen


Detroit
INF Hao-Yu Lee


TeamAcquired


Houston
RHP Justin Verlander


N.Y. Mets
OF Drew Gilbert, OF Ryan Clifford


TeamAcquired


Toronto
SS Paul DeJong, cash


St. Louis
RHP Matt Svanson


TeamAcquired


Colorado
LHP Justin Bruihl


L.A. Dodgers
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


San Diego
LHP Rich Hill, 1B Ji-Man Choi


Pittsburgh
LHP Jackson Wolf, OF Estuar Suero and 1B Alfonso Rivas


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
LHP Brad Hand


Colorado
RHP/OF Alec Barger


TeamAcquired


Tampa Bay
RHP Adrian Sampson, RHP Manny Rodríguez, IFA money


Chi. Cubs
RHP Josh Roberson


TeamAcquired


Kansas City
LHP Tucker Davidson


L.A. Angels
Cash considerations


July 31

TeamAcquired


Arizona
INF Jace Peterson


Oakland
RHP Chad Patrick


TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
RHP Jose Cuas


Kansas City
OF Nelson Velázquez


TeamAcquired


Cincinnati
LHP Sam Moll, international cap space


Seattle
LHP Joe Boyle


TeamAcquired


San Francisco
OF A.J. Pollock, UT Mark Mathias


Seattle
PTBNL or cash


TeamAcquired


Chi. Cubs
INF Jeimer Candelario


Washington
SS Kevin Made, LHP DJ Herz


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
OF Mark Canha


N.Y. Mets
RHP Justin Jarvis


TeamAcquired


Arizona
RHP Paul Sewald


Seattle
OF Dominic Canzone, INF Josh Rojas, INF Ryan Bliss


TeamAcquired


Tampa Bay
RHP Aaron Civale


Cleveland
1B Kyle Manzardo


July 30

TeamAcquired


L.A. Angels
1B C.J. Cron, OF Randal Grichuk


Colorado
RHP Jake Madden, LHP Mason Albright


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
INF Nicky Lopez


Kansas City
LHP Taylor Hearn


TeamAcquired


Texas
LHP Jordan Montgomery, RHP Chris Stratton


St. Louis
INF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby LHP John King


TeamAcquired


Toronto
RHP Jordan Hicks


St. Louis
RHP Adam Kloffenstein, RHP Sem Robberse



July 29

TeamAcquired


Texas
RHP Max Scherzer, cash considerations


N.Y. Mets
SS Luisangel Acuña


July 28

TeamAcquired


Houston
RHP Kendall Graveman


Chi. White Sox
C Korey Lee


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
RHP Lance Lynn, RHP Joe Kelly


Chi. White Sox
OF Trayce Thompson, RHP Nick Nastrini, RHP Jordan Leasure


July 27

TeamAcquired


Miami
RHP David Robertson


N.Y. Mets
INF Marco Vargas, C Ronald Hernandez


TeamAcquired


Milwaukee
1B Carlos Santana


Pittsburgh
INF Jhonny Severino


July 26

TeamAcquired


L.A. Angels
RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Reynaldo Lopez


Chi. White Sox
C Edgar Quero, LHP Ky Bush


TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
SS Amed Rosario


Cleveland
RHP Noah Syndergaard


TeamAcquired


Minnesota
RHP Dylan Floro


Miami
RHP Jorge López


TeamAcquired


Seattle
RHP Trent Thornton


Toronto
INF Mason McCoy


July 25

TeamAcquired


L.A. Dodgers
UTL Kiké Hernández


Boston
RHP Nick Robertson, RHP Justin Hagenman


TeamAcquired


Miami
LHP Jose Castillo


San Diego
Cash considerations


July 24

TeamAcquired


Atlanta
LHP Taylor Hearn


Texas
Cash considerations


TeamAcquired


Atlanta
RHP Pierce Johnson


Colorado
RHP Victor Vodnik, RHP Tanner Gordon


July 19

TeamAcquired


Baltimore
RHP Shintaro Fujinami


Oakland
LHP Easton Lucas