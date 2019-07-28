MLB trade deadline tracker: Marcus Stroman heads to Mets, Rays get utility man, plus details for every notable deal
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike in past years, there's no August waiver period in 2019, which means that if teams want to make a trade and have the players the receive be eligible for postseason rosters, then that trade has to happen by that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces tamp down the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season.
We've already seen names like Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, and Andrew Cashner change addresses, and that's surely just a start. Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31.
Where will some of the biggest names on the trading block end up? Our experts at Sportsline have the odds on who Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner and more will be playing for on Aug. 1.
July 28
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Marcus Stroman
|Acquired: RHP Anthony Kay, RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Hunter Wood
|Acquired: OF Ruben Cardenas
July 27
July 26
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations
|Acquired: Cash considerations
July 25
July 17
July 15
July 14
July 13
June 15
June 2
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RF Jay Bruce
|Acquired: 3B Jake Scheiner and cash considerations
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bauer angrily tosses ball over CF wall
Maybe those Bauer trade rumors will get even hotter after his Sunday meltdown
-
Blue Jays calling up Bo Bichette
Bichette will be the third son of a former Major Leaguer to join the Jays this season
-
Report: Mets trade for Marcus Stroman
The Mets gave up their top two pitching prospects for Stroman
-
Trade rumors: Mets nearing Stroman deal
Here are all the latest rumors leading up to MLB's July 31 trade deadline
-
MLB Sunday: Schwarber goes deep twice
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Week in MLB: Red Sox finally clicking
Here's what you need to know from the last seven days of MLB action