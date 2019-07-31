MLB trade deadline tracker: Trevor Bauer, Yasiel Puig in blockbuster, Rays get Aguilar, plus details for all major deals

Here's a look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31

The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike previous years, there is no waiver period next month, which means deals have to happen ahead of that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces quell the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season. 

Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31. 

Where will some of the biggest names on the trading block end up? Our experts at Sportsline have the odds on who Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner and more will be playing for on Aug. 1.

July 31

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: 1B Jesus Aguilar


Acquired: RHP Jake Faria


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Nate Jones, international slot compensation, cash considerations


Acquired: RHP Joe Jarneski, RHP Ray Castro


July 30

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Trevor Bauer


Acquired: OF Yasiel Puig, OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen, INF Victor Nova, LHP Scott Moss


Acquired: OF Taylor Trammell


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Chris Martin


Acquired: LHP Kolby Allard


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP David Phelps


Acquired: RHP Thomas Hatch


July 29

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: LHP Jason Vargas, cash considerations


Acquired: C Austin Bossart


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Jordan Lyles


Acquired: RHP Cody Ponce


July 28

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Marcus Stroman


Acquired: RHP Anthony Kay, RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Hunter Wood


Acquired: OF Ruben Cardenas


TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: UTL Eric Sogard


Acquired: TBD


July 27

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: LHP Jake Diekman


Acquired: RHP Ismael Aquino, OF Dairon Blanco


July 26

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations


Acquired: Cash considerations


July 25

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: 1B Tyler White


Acquired:  RHP Andre Scrubb


July 17

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: LF Terrance Gore


Acquired: Cash considerations


July 15

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: C Martin Maldonado


Acquired: LHP Mike Montgomery


July 14

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Homer Bailey


Acquired: SS Kevin Merrell


July 13

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RHP Andrew Cashner


Acquired: CF Elio Prado and SS Noelberth Romero


June 15

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: 1B Edwin Encarnacion and cash considerations


Acquired: RHP Juan Then


June 2

TEAMASSETS RECEIVED


Acquired: RF Jay Bruce


Acquired: 3B Jake Scheiner and cash considerations


CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories