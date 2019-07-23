MLB trade deadline tracker: Yankees add pinch-run specialist, Red Sox add veteran arm, plus details for every notable deal

The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike past years, there's no August waiver period any longer, which means that if teams want to make a trade and have the players the receive be eligible for postseason rosters, then that trade has to happen by that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces tamp down the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season.

We've already seen names like Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, and Andrew Cashner change addresses, and that's surely just a start. Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31.

July 17

July 15

July 14

July 13

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





BOS Acquired: RHP Andrew Cashner





BAL Acquired: CF Elio Prado and SS Noelberth Romero







June 15

TEAM ASSETS RECEIVED





NYY Acquired: 1B Edwin Encarnacion and cash considerations





SEA Acquired: RHP Juan Then







June 2