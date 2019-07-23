MLB trade deadline tracker: Yankees add pinch-run specialist, Red Sox add veteran arm, plus details for every notable deal
A look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
The 2019 MLB trade deadline falls on Wednesday, July 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike past years, there's no August waiver period any longer, which means that if teams want to make a trade and have the players the receive be eligible for postseason rosters, then that trade has to happen by that aforementioned deadline. Will the new single trade deadline led to even more action as July draws to a close, or will the limited number of sellers and their somewhat uninspiring trade pieces tamp down the action? That's the big question as we work our way through trading season.
We've already seen names like Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, and Andrew Cashner change addresses, and that's surely just a start. Keep it here to track every notable deal that goes down leading up to the afternoon of July 31.
July 17
July 15
July 14
July 13
June 15
June 2
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RF Jay Bruce
|Acquired: 3B Jake Scheiner and cash considerations
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Yanks unlikely to land Minor
Stay tuned with the latest rumors from the world of baseball as we approach the trade deadline...
-
Dodger Stadium set for $100M renovation
Dodger Stadium is the second-oldest ballpark in the National League
-
Robo umps to continue in Atlantic League
The Atlantic League is experimenting with rule changes through a partnership with MLB
-
Ranking Red Sox's top 10 trade targets
Boston needs to add a quality reliever or two if it plans to make another World Series pus...
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for July 23
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
-
Top 50 MLB trade deadline targets
The one and only 2019 trade deadline is July 31