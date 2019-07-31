MLB trade deadline tracker: Zack Greinke heads to Astros; Braves get Shane Greene, plus details for all major deals
Here's a look at every notable trades made from the start of the season until July 31
The 2019 MLB trade deadline was on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. Unlike previous years, there is no waiver period next month, which means deals had to happen ahead of that aforementioned deadline. Some big names changed teams, with Marcus Stroman, Trevor Bauer and Zack Greinke all being part of trades.
There was a flurry of action on Wednesday, so catch up with all the moves with our trade tracker below.
July 31
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Zack Greinke
|Acquired: 1B/OF Seth Beers, RHP J.B. Bukauskas, RHP Corbin Martin, INF/OF Joshua Rojas
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Daniel Hudson, LHP Roenis Elias, RHP Hunter Strickland (players received in separate trades)
|Acquired: RHP Kyle Johnston
|Acquired: LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHP Elvis Alvarado, LHP Taylor Guilbeau
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Nate Jones, international slot compensation, cash considerations
|Acquired: RHP Joe Jarneski, RHP Ray Castro
July 30
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Trevor Bauer
|Acquired: OF Yasiel Puig, OF Franmil Reyes, LHP Logan Allen, INF Victor Nova, LHP Scott Moss
|Acquired: OF Taylor Trammell
July 29
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: LHP Jason Vargas, cash considerations
|Acquired: C Austin Bossart
July 28
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Marcus Stroman
|Acquired: RHP Anthony Kay, RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Hunter Wood
|Acquired: OF Ruben Cardenas
July 27
July 26
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: LHP Derek Holland and cash considerations
|Acquired: Cash considerations
July 25
July 17
July 15
July 14
July 13
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RHP Andrew Cashner
|Acquired: CF Elio Prado and SS Noelberth Romero
June 15
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: 1B Edwin Encarnacion and cash considerations
|Acquired: RHP Juan Then
June 2
|TEAM
|ASSETS RECEIVED
|Acquired: RF Jay Bruce
|Acquired: 3B Jake Scheiner and cash considerations
