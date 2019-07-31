MLB trade deadline: Trevor Bauer heads to Reds, Indians get Yasiel Puig in three-team deal with Padres

The second blockbuster of the 2019 deadline happened Tuesday night

The Indians have traded right-handed starter Trevor Bauer to the Reds as part of a three-team deal that also involves the Padres, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. Reds outfield prospect Taylor Trammell heads to the Padres, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Outfielder Franmil Reyes and pitcher Logan Allen are going to the Indians, reports Dennis Lin of The Athletic

The Indians will also reportedly receive Yasiel Puig from the Reds in the deal.

