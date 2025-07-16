Major League Baseball's July 31 trade deadline is fast approaching, and teams are presently undertaking the prerequisite work of classifying themselves as buyers, sellers, or something lost in the nether regions between.

You know how this goes. Buyers are those firmly in contending territory who intend to make "win now" additions before the deadline. Sellers are those looking to flip veterans in exchange for young, team-controlled big leaguers or prospects. Some clubs, of course, do not much of anything. There's still time for these classifications to change, but at the All-Star break here's where each of MLB's 30 teams stand with an eye toward tradin' season.

Obvious buyers

Boston Red Sox: Boston's immediate struggles after the Rafael Devers trade for a while made them look like potential buyers. However, a 11-1 record in July flipped that particular script and put them in buyer territory. They're in second wild-card position right now and very much in the thick of the AL East race. Top of the list should be adding rotation help to cover for injuries and Walker Buehler's ineffectiveness.

Chicago Cubs: The Cubs are in the discussion for best team in baseball, which means they're also vying for a coveted first-round bye in the playoffs. First, though, they must fend off the hard-charging Brewers in the NL Central, and that means an active deadline on the North Side of Chicago. The rotation has been hit hard by injuries, and that seems like an obvious item at the top of the wish list. Will the Cubs also seek out an upgrade at third base, which has been just about the only lineup weakness?

Detroit Tigers: The Tigers have legitimate designs on the best record in baseball. That means two things -- the roster is already in excellent shape, and they'll still be looking to make improvements. They don't need much, but A.J. Hinch's team could use another reliable high-leverage reliever or two. Expect them to get that done.

Houston Astros: Injuries and departures keep hitting Houston, and they just keep contending. The break finds them with a hefty five-game lead in the AL West, and that means buy mode. In particular, they'll be looking for a left-handed bat and perhaps another starting pitcher (given that the Astros have basically a full rotation on the IL). The promise of a ninth straight trip to the playoffs will guide their decisions, as it should.

Los Angeles Dodgers: The reigning champs seem to be perpetually in foot-on-gas mode, and the upcoming deadline figures to be no exception. The Dodgers have a number of approaches they can take, and they're fond of hoarding high-leverage relief arms with an eye toward October. Do they also add yet another rotation presence in light of all the injuries, or do they figure that group to be too crowded already? Does Max Muncy's injury prompt them to look at infield help? However it shakes out, the Dodgers will definitely do something on the buy side.

New York Mets: Locked in a tight NL East race with the Phillies and not on entirely secure footing in the NL wild-card fray, the Mets and big-spending owner Steve Cohen are no doubt stalking deadline additions that will help their odds in the second half. The team that this past winter committed a record $765 million to Juan Soto is of course heavily committed to success right now, and their deadline will reflect that. Pitching help will be at the top of the list. Contenders are typically hesitant to bring in a new starting catcher in the middle of the season, but might the 2025 Mets be an exception? They have some uncertainty at the position.

New York Yankees: General manager Brian Cashman has already said his team will be looking to make improvements leading up to the deadline -- specifically, they'll be looking for an upgrade at third base. They have designs on repeating as AL East champs and also earning a first-round bye, but for that to happen they'll probably need a roster upgrade or three.

Philadelphia Phillies: Phillies lead decision-maker Dave Dombrowski is famously an aggressive operator who loves going for it. This season is no exception, even if the Phillies don't have wide-ranging roster needs. What they do need is bullpen help, particularly in the late innings, and that's the case even by the usual "every contender needs bullpen help" standards. Maybe they enter August with a high-leverage arm like David Bednar, Ryan Helsley, or Kyle Finnegan freshly in the fold.

San Diego Padres: With Dylan Cease, Luis Arráez, and probably Michael King headed for free agency, the Padres figure to fortify with an eye toward one more playoff run with their current core. The farm system has been largely hollowed out by A.J. Preller's trades over the years, and ownership may not be willing to take on much additional salary. They could definitely use an upgrade at the catcher position, should such a thing be available. They'll be buyers, but the extent to which they'll be buyers depends on the market and on ownership.

San Francisco Giants: The Giants are committed under first-year POBO Buster Posey, and the blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers is a recent reminder of that fact. They badly need an adequate bat at first base if Devers is going to remain at DH. If Devers is in line for a transition to first base in the second half, then at least a platoon bat at DH should be on the list. Pitching depth is also a concern as the Giants face tough odds in the NL West and a tough wild-card fray in the NL.

Seattle Mariners: Having missed out on the postseason in each of the last two years but presently occupying the third and final wild-card spot in the AL, the Mariners are definitely looking for reinforcements. In particular, Seattle could use help at the infield corners and an additional high-leverage arm or two in the bullpen. As for taking on salary in trade, that's an open question, as M's ownership has been derelict in their most basic duties for some time now.

Toronto Blue Jays: It was a pressure season coming in for Toronto, and if it goes sideways it could lead to changes in the dugout and the front office. Thus far, though, it's gone swimmingly, as the Jays lead the tough and balanced AL East. The margins are tight, though, and that's why the Jays need an active deadline on the buy side. Like a lot of contenders, Toronto could use some back-end rotation help and bullpen reinforcements.

Probable buyers

Cincinnati Reds: It remains to be seen whether the Reds buy, sell, or hold, but their winning record, plus-31 run differential, and proximity to playoff position all say they should buy. What they really need is to get ace Hunter Greene back from the IL, but in terms of actual trades a potent corner outfield bat would be helpful. If Greene fails to progress in his halting recovery from his groin strain, then perhaps a rotation stop-gap should be pursued. Either way, the Reds should be pressing to crack the playoffs for the first time in a real season since 2013.

Los Angeles Angels: In defiance of their minus-62 run differential, the Halos aren't yet buried in the AL wild-card chase. The break finds them four games back of the final spot and behind three teams in that particular queue. The other incentive is that the Angels have famously not made the playoffs since 2014, and which means they effectively squandered the peak of Mike Trout and the first part of Shohei Ohtani's peak back when he was on the team. Impressive! Likely, they're headed for some kind of soft buy that addresses a weakness or three at relatively low trade cost. Such an approach would reflect the reality that the Angels at a fundamental level are not a good team, proximity to playoff position notwithstanding.

Milwaukee Brewers: Quietly and contrary to expectations, the Brewers have emerged as one of the best teams in the NL. This remains among the best organizations in the game today, and they figure to use their resourcefulness leading up to July 31. The big need is an upgrade at shortstop, where the Brewers this season have gotten a slash line of just .200/.262/.284 (thanks mostly to Joey Ortiz). Bullpen depth is another reasonable aim for Matt Arnold.

Tampa Bay Rays: Who knows with the Rays. They're typically in contention -- and that's the case again in 2025 -- but outgoing owner Stuart Sternberg has yet to give his front office anything resembling adequate payroll resources and it's hard to imagine that changing now that he has one foot out the door. Given their relevance in the AL East standings and the AL wild-card chance, some low-cost roster improvements are likely in the offing. In particular, the lineup could use some help at multiple spots.

Texas Rangers: At the break, the Rangers are one game below .500, yes, but they also have a plus-47 run differential, which means at a fundamental level they've been much better than their record. As well, they're just 3 ½ games out of playoff position in the AL. That plus Chris Young's preference to go for it add up to a likely buy in Arlington by July 31.

Somewhere in the middle

Insofar as "somewhere in the middle" goes, let's group these three teams from the geographic middle – the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins – together with some numbers that make the point:

Team Record SportsLine postseason odds Guardians 46-49 4.8% Royals 47-50 2.1% Twins 47-49 13.5%

All of these AL Central squads have negative run differentials but are within no more than 4 ½ games of the final AL wild-card spot. As such, their deadline status will be determined by how the 10 days or so coming out of the break unfold. In all cases, lean hold or sell, but a modest buy is possible in each case. For now, though, it's the muddled middle.

Probable sellers

Arizona Diamondbacks: The D-backs were heavily expected to contend, but things haven't turned out that way, thanks in part to the season-ending elbow injury to Corbin Burnes. Arizona isn't fully buried yet, but they're under .500 and behind four teams in the chase for the final NL playoff berth. If they don't come out hot in the second half, a deadline sell-off could be in the offing. They have plenty to dangle, what with pending free agents like Eugenio Suárez, Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Josh Naylor on the roster.

Atlanta Braves: The Braves may be the most disappointing team in baseball. An eighth straight trip to the playoffs and perhaps an NL East title were expected of Atlanta this season, but instead the break finds them 9 ½ games out of playoff position and on pace for 90 losses. That's not a team that buys, but given the Braves' locked-up core it's also not a team that likely undertakes a deep sell. Instead, the Braves will probably gauge the market for their walk-year notables like Marcell Ozuna and Raisel Iglesias. There's been some buzz around catcher Sean Murphy, but it's hardly a given that he'll be seriously shopped.

Baltimore Orioles: The O's are nine games under .500, and in the AL just the White Sox and A's have worse run differentials. That's a disaster, especially in light of the preseason expectations in Baltimore, and it probably means that at least their pending free agents will be shopped. That means that players like Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn, Tomoyuki Sugano, Zach Eflin, and Seranthony Domínguez, among others, will probably be elsewhere by the time the calendar flips to August. It seems unlikely the Orioles will part with anyone who's a member of their long-term core, and that includes catcher Adley Rutschman.

St. Louis Cardinals: The Cardinals are surprise contenders in the NL, at least in the wild-card race, but they'll still likely look to offload some veteran contributors before the deadline as part of the ongoing transition to a younger and (and less costly) roster. Look for them to seek out takers on the likes of Ryan Helsley, Erick Fedde, Steven Matz, and possibly Phil Maton. A trade of Nolan Arenado remains a possible deadline outcome, but his full no-trade clause must be taken into account.

Obvious sellers

Athletics: The A's were expected by some to be fringe contenders this season, but that didn't come to pass. Indeed, the club right now is on pace to lose 94 games after losing 93 last season. The big question is whether they'll field offers for right-handed starter Luis Severino, who sounds as though he's having buyer's remorse after signing a two-year pact with the A's last winter. He's got an ERA over 5.00, though, and his contract includes a $22 million player option for 2027. The A's will sell, but the extent of it is TBD.

Chicago White Sox: While they aren't as bad as they were last season when they lost a record 121 games, the Sox are still the worst team in the AL by a comfy margin. That means a sale of whatever's sellable leading up to July 31. In the South Siders' case, that means gauging the market for Luis Robert Jr., among other players. There are also a few walk-year names to dangle, and maybe the Sox can see what the market for Andrew Benintendi is in the midst of his modest bounceback campaign. GM Chris Getz will move what he can, but he doesn't have anything left that will fetch an impressive return.

Colorado Rockies: The Rockies are on pace for a worst-in-all-history 125 losses this season. That of course means sell mode, but it also suggests there's not much on the roster that would be of interest to other teams. Ryan McMahon is a possible exception, provided the Rox are willing to move him. Otherwise, it's a couple of relievers and maybe a veteran starter or two who other teams might feel is worth a post-Coors Field flyer. They'll sell, but the question is how much they have to sell.

Miami Marlins: The rebuilding Marlins are very much in sell mode, and ace Sandy Alcantara could be one of the biggest names moved before the deadline arrives. The 2022 NL Cy Young winner is in his comeback season from Tommy John surgery, and the overall results have been very, very ugly. He's controllable through the 2027 season, so Miami doesn't necessarily have to trade him now. Whether Alcantara goes or stays will probably be the headline of the deadline.

Pittsburgh Pirates: The Buccos, thanks largely to the non-efforts of Bob Nutting (who may be MLB's worst owner not named "John Fisher"), are bound headlong for a seventh straight losing season and a 10th straight year without making the playoffs. That means sell mode. No, young ace Paul Skenes isn't going anywhere, but names like David Bednar, Andrew Heaney, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and others of that level figure to be dealt. A deeper sell may see the Pirates explore the market for someone like Bryan Reynolds and Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Washington Nationals: The Nats are buried in the standings, and that means an aggressive sell-off of players not essential to the organization's long-term future. The problem is that such players have been broadly unproductive for Washington this season. Closer Kyle Finnegan is probably their most alluring trade piece, and they'll also see what they can get for Josh Bell, Andrew Chafin, and others of that tier.