MLB trade deadline: Yankees reportedly deal reliever Adam Warren to Mariners
The M's continue to fortify their pitching staff
The Mariners have acquired veteran right-handed reliever Adam Warren from the Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money, the teams announced on Monday.
Warren, 30, has put up a 2.70 ERA and a 3.08 K/BB ratio in 24 relief appearances this season for the Yankees. For his career, Warren owns a 122 ERA+ across parts of seven big-league seasons. He's owed the balance of a $3.32 million salary for 2018 and is eligible for free agency this coming offseason.
Also on Monday, the Mariners finalized a deal for lefty reliever Zach Duke of the Twins. Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto also added righty Sam Tuivailala from the Cardinals over the weekend, and earlier this season he swung deals for lefty Roenis Elias and right-hander Alex Colome. That makes for a deep rebuild of the Seattle bullpen as they battle to hang in the AL West race and cling to the second AL wild-card spot.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Trade Tracker: Details of every deal
Follow along with every move made before the 2018 MLB trade deadline
-
2018 MLB trade deadline: What to watch
And even some things to watch for after the deadline
-
MLB rumors: Texas, Braves talking Beltre
Keep up with all the latest trades and rumors around Major League Baseball
-
Astros acquire suspended Osuna from Jays
Osuna is currently serving a 75-game domestic violence suspension
-
Phillies vs. Red Sox: How to watch
Eastern division leaders square off on Monday night in Boston
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for July 30
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Monday