MLB trade deadline: Yankees reportedly deal reliever Adam Warren to Mariners

The Mariners have acquired veteran right-handed reliever Adam Warren from the Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money, the teams announced on Monday.

Warren, 30, has put up a 2.70 ERA and a 3.08 K/BB ratio in 24 relief appearances this season for the Yankees. For his career, Warren owns a 122 ERA+ across parts of seven big-league seasons. He's owed the balance of a $3.32 million salary for 2018 and is eligible for free agency this coming offseason.

Also on Monday, the Mariners finalized a deal for lefty reliever Zach Duke of the Twins. Seattle GM Jerry Dipoto also added righty Sam Tuivailala from the Cardinals over the weekend, and earlier this season he swung deals for lefty Roenis Elias and right-hander Alex Colome. That makes for a deep rebuild of the Seattle bullpen as they battle to hang in the AL West race and cling to the second AL wild-card spot.