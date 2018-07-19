MLB trade: Indians reportedly acquire Brad Hand from Padres to shore up bullpen
Hand has turned into one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball
The Cleveland Indians have needed bullpen help all season.
It looks like they may have gotten it on Wednesday, as Ken Rosenthal and Robert Murray of The Athletic reported Cleveland had acquired San Diego Padres closer Brad Hand:
We'll continue to update this breaking news story as needed.
