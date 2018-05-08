MLB Trade: Mets ship Matt Harvey to Reds in exchange for Devin Mesoraco

The Mets get a much needed catcher and the Reds get a reclamation project starter

Matt Harvey's time in New York is officially over.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Mets traded Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco, both teams announced. It's a straight one-for-one trade.

