MLB Trade: Mets ship Matt Harvey to Reds in exchange for Devin Mesoraco

Matt Harvey's time in New York is officially over.

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Mets traded Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds for catcher Devin Mesoraco, both teams announced. It's a straight one-for-one trade.

The #Reds have acquired RHP Matt Harvey from the Mets in exchange for C Devin Mesoraco and cash. Harvey will join the team later this week in Los Angeles. The Reds have also selected the contract of C Tony Cruz from the Triple-A @LouisvilleBats. pic.twitter.com/n4mCjfbWXK — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 8, 2018

