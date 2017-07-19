MLB Trade Rumors: After Frazier miss, Red Sox have other third base options

The Red Sox of course wanted to swing a trade for third baseman Todd Frazier, but they wound up getting out-flanked by the rival Yankees. As such, Boston's issues at the hot corner remain an ongoing concern and their most glaring roster weakness as they attempt to repeat as NL East champs. We've already run down some trade options at third base, but now the post-Frazier rumors are starting to crystallize. Have a look ...

red sox scouted 3 mets -- flores as well as asdrubal and (tj) rivera -- as 3b alternatives. lowrie, harrison, solarte also seen as in mix — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2017

And ...

The Boston #Redsox, desperately searching for a third baseman, have their eye on #SFGiants Eduardo Nunez, who has been made available. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 19, 2017

And ...

With the Angels drifting downward in the standings, here's another third base option for the Red Sox: Yunel Escobar. https://t.co/5QSKn5Hsqm — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 19, 2017

So we've got as reported possibilities Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera, and T.J. Rivera of the Mets; Yangervis Solarte of the Padres; Eduardo Nunez of the Giants; and Yunel Escobar of the Angels.

Flores makes some sense, as he's relatively young and has a solid offensive profile along with positional flexibility. He's also affordable in the here and now. Rivera's older but has less service time. He also projects similarly with the bat and can play multiple positions. Cabrera's 31 and showing some signs of decline on both sides. He also has an $8.5 million club option/$2 million buyout for 2018.

Elsewhere, Solarte's laid up with an oblique injury and may not return to the active roster until the end of the month. That would certainly complicate any trade for him, but he's probably the most consistent hitter on this list (career OPS+ of 108 and never worse than 102 for a full season). Nunez has speed on the bases and can play other positions. He's also solid enough with the bat, but he's probably not going to hit as he did last season, when he slipped onto the AL All-Star roster. Escobar's the oldest of the bunch, but he's been a plus producer at the plate over the last three seasons. The glove, though, is a question mark at this stage of his career.

Really, these guys all have somewhat similar profiles at the plate. They're solid players and would be upgrades for the Red Sox, but that says a lot about the dismal status quo in Boston.