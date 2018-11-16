MLB trade rumors: Astros, Braves among teams involved in talks for Marlins All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto

Will the Miami Marlins -- new look and everything -- put the capstone on their rebuild by trading away All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto? Last season, they of course dealt Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna, among others, so it stands to reason that any other useful veterans on the roster would also find their way out of town.

With Realmuto, though, some in the front office have said he's a part of those long-term plans. The catcher, however, may have forced the issue with his stellar 2018.

View Profile J.T. Realmuto MIA • C • 11 2018 BA .277 R 74 HR 21 RBI 74 SB 3 OBP .340 SLG .484 G 125

All of that is in addition to his plus defense behind the plate. The 27-year-old Realmuto also isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. As for team president Derek Jeter, he recently addressed the Realmuto issue. Along with praising him as a player, Jeter also said this:

"Hey, look, the bottom line is, you know, it's entirely up to J.T. where he plays when he's a free agent. These next two years, it's entirely up to us. So that's how the business of baseball works.

Execs typically soft-pedal trade talk, and by that standard Jeter's remarks are highly suggestive that Realmuto is indeed going to get moved at some point. Given all that, widespread interest is sure to follow.

This notion that the price on Realmuto will come down is so off base. The @Marlins have no reason to settle. And with about 10 teams showing some levels of interest, chances are some team serious about winning will meet the price. Otherwise Miami can stick to its own plan. — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) November 16, 2018

The scuttle is that the Marlins are asking a lot for Realmuto. Well, he's one of the best catchers in baseball right now, and he's under team control for two more seasons. Of course they're asking a lot.

As for specifics, MLB.com's Jon Morosi reports that the Marlins and Astros have been involved in Realmuto talks and that the Braves may also have some interest. The Nationals are also known to have previously eyeballed Realmuto from afar. Other relevant teams likely in need of catching help include the Dodgers (assuming Yasmani Grandal signs elsewhere), Red Sox, Athletics, Angels, Mets and White Sox. Given the number of intra-divisional interested parties, the Marlins would also do well to consider trading him within the NL East, so as to not limit the market.

Whatever the specifics, expect the Marlins to land a very nice package of young players in return should they at last decide to green-light a Realmuto trade.