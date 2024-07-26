Major League Baseball's trade deadline is slated for Tuesday, July 30 -- that means teams have just a few days remaining to assemble the rosters they want for the stretch run. In turn, that also means that moves and rumors are going to be flying more frequently between now and then. It can be a lot for anyone to keep track of, which is why we here at CBS Sports will be rounding up the day's most interesting moves and rumors below.

Astros, Cardinals like Fedde

Count the Astros and the Cardinals as the most aggressive teams in pursuit of White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde, according to Russell Dorsey of Yahoo! Sports.

Fedde, 31, signed a two-year pact with the White Sox over the winter, marking his return from South Korea. He's amassed a 2.98 ERA (138 ERA+) and a 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 starts to date.

By Astros general manager Dana Brown's own public admission, Houston was aiming to make a big addition to their rotation over the coming days. Fedde, though perhaps not a huge name in the traditional sense, would qualify as a good get.

Phillies eyeing Angels reliever

The Phillies are among the teams with interest in Angels closer Carlos Estévez, according to Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Estévez is an impending free agent, all but ensuring that he'll be traded to a contender over the coming days.

Estévez, 31, has notched a 2.38 ERA (179 ERA+) and a 6.40 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 appearances this season. He's also recorded 20 saves in 23 opportunities.

Brewers seeking bat

The Brewers will be without star outfielder Christian Yelich for an indeterminable length of time after he opted to attempt to rehabilitate his back injury rather than undergoing season-ending surgery. Predictably, that reality has Milwaukee searching for a left-handed hitter in addition to rotation help, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal does not connect the Brewers with any specific players. Given their historical tendencies, however, it's probably fair to assume they're most interested in mid-tier options who would not cost them considerable prospects.

Pirates interested in Marlins outfielders

The Pirates have continued to show interest in two Miami outfielders: Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Bryan De La Cruz, again according to Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic.

Chisholm is the more accomplished of the two players, having posted a career 102 OPS+ in more than 400 big-league games. De La Cruz, however, would likely come cheaper and has always intrigued thanks to his strong ball-tracking data.

Earlier this week, we here at CBS Sports explored what Paul Skenes' quick ascent to stardom might mean for the Pirates' deadline plans.