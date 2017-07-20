MLB Trade Rumors: Astros in talks with A's on Sonny Gray; Verlander a fallback option?

The Astros are running away with the AL West, but they're still looking to fortify their roster leading up to the non-waiver trade deadline in the hopes of a deep playoff run. Specifically, the Astros want to add some rotation help before July 31.

Sources: While #Astros are in talks with #Athletics on Sonny Gray, they remain interested in Justin Verlander/Justin Wilson deal w/ Detroit. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2017

We've known for time that Houston had eyes for Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray, and now things appear to be getting more serious. Gray, 27, isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2019 season, and in 2017 he's thus far enjoyed a strong bounce-back campaign after a disappointing 2016. Gray finished third in the AL Cy Young balloting in 2015, and of late he's looked very much like the ace he was during that season.

As Morosi notes, Justin Verlander of the Tigers appears to be a fallback option for the Astros. Verlander's still owed a lot of money on his contract, and he'd have to approve a trade to Houston. Also, he's 34 and has shown some signs of decline this season. However, getting him in a package deal with lefty reliever Justin Wilson would certainly be more appealing for the Astros. As would be the case with any Verlander deal, the Tigers would need to kick in a lot of cash if they want to get any meaningful long-term assets in return.

Meantime, the Astros are motivated to add a starter because ace Dallas Keuchel remains on the DL with a nerve issue in his neck, and Lance McCullers will soon be in uncharted territory when it comes to innings pitched. As well, young right-hander David Paulino has been suspended 80 games for violating the league's PED policy. As a result, he'll miss the remainder of the regular season and the entire postseason.