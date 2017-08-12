MLB Trade Rumors: Brewers reportedly close to adding Mets infielder Neil Walker

The New York Mets are continuing their post-trade deadline wheeling and dealing.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Mets are reportedly close to sending infielder Neil Walker to the Brewers. Neither team has confirmed the news.

Sources: #Mets close to trading 2B Neil Walker to the #Brewers. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

There's no word on what the Mets would receive in the trade, though based on their other recent activity, it figures to be salary relief and lower ranked prospect(s). Walker is an impending free agent and is owed the remainder of his $17.2 million salary this season.

Walker, 31, is hitting .264/.339/.442 with 10 home runs in 73 games around a hamstring injury this season. He is primarily a second baseman, though lately the Mets have been using him at first and third bases as well. Walker figures to man second with the Brewers.

Milwaukee's second basemen are hitting .244/.312/.360 with 10 home runs this season, giving the team some of the worst production in the league at the position. Jonathan Villar in particular as been a huge disappointment:

Villar in 2016: .285/.369/.457 with 19 HR and 62 SB

.285/.369/.457 with 19 HR and 62 SB Villar in 2017: .222/.281/.346 with 9 HR and 20 SB

The Brewers came into Saturday with a 59-59 record after losing six straight games and seven of their last 10 games. They are three games behind the Cubs in the NL Central, so they are still within striking distance.