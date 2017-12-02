MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals reportedly meeting with Giancarlo Stanton's reps

The Cardinals have been rumored to have interest in Stanton all winter

On Thursday, we noted the San Francisco Giants were meeting with Giancarlo Stanton, the Miami Marlins outfielder and NL MVP who can't go a day without appearing in a trade rumor.

The Giants aren't the only team talking turkey with Stanton's camp on Friday. That's because the St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to meet with Stanton's representatives:

There's no telling whether the Cardinals feel a deal is close or if this is just a feeling-out venture to see if Stanton would accept a potential trade to St. Louis.

But, between both meetings, it's fair to say the Stanton trade talks seem to be ongoing -- and that, sooner or later, he's probably going to find himself on the move.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

