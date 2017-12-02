MLB Trade Rumors: Cardinals reportedly meeting with Giancarlo Stanton's reps

On Thursday, we noted the San Francisco Giants were meeting with Giancarlo Stanton, the Miami Marlins outfielder and NL MVP who can't go a day without appearing in a trade rumor.

The Giants aren't the only team talking turkey with Stanton's camp on Friday. That's because the St. Louis Cardinals are scheduled to meet with Stanton's representatives:

Sources: #STLCards officials have a meeting with Giancarlo Stanton today in Los Angeles. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2017

To clarify, I am told the #STLCards meeting is with Giancarlo Stanton's representatives -- not necessarily Stanton himself. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2017

There's no telling whether the Cardinals feel a deal is close or if this is just a feeling-out venture to see if Stanton would accept a potential trade to St. Louis.

But, between both meetings, it's fair to say the Stanton trade talks seem to be ongoing -- and that, sooner or later, he's probably going to find himself on the move.