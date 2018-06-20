MLB trade rumors: Diamondbacks discussing potential Manny Machado deal with Orioles
Machado is a pending free agent and seems likely to be dealt
Orioles infielder Manny Machado seems highly likely to be dealt prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Baltimore is terrible this season, and Machado is having a very productive walk year. All those factors portent a blockbuster.
A number of teams figure to be interested, and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Diamondbacks are among them ...
Machado, who's still just 25 years of age, coming into Tuesday's slate was batting .310/.377/.567 (159 OPS+) with 33 extra-base hits in 69 games. As well, he's transitioned back to shortstop this year, so he's proved himself capable of manning the most premium position. As noted, he's a pending free agent, and by all accounts he's determined to test the market. As such, the team that acquires him is almost certainly getting a rental.
As for the D-Backs, this season they've gotten subpar production from shortstop, and third baseman Jake Lamb has been disappointing when healthy. In that sense, Machado would be a fit at either position. Arizona is presently in first place in the NL West, but the Dodgers are closing fast. Given that the Dodgers may also have some level of interest in Machado (recall that Corey Seager is out for the season), the D-Backs may also view this as a blocking maneuver.
Whatever the case, expect Machado to be one of the hottest names as we head toward trading season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strickland breaks hand, out 6-8 weeks
Strickland punched a door in anger and now will miss a big chunk of the season
-
What to know about Tuesday's MLB games
Keep it right here for all of Tuesday's baseball action
-
2018 College World Series schedule
The road is Omaha is complete, now it's time for the College World Series
-
Nats' Miller an unlikely breakout in '18
The Nationals just traded for Kelvin Herrera, who joins a 'pen with one particularly interesting...
-
Why Cubs should go to six-man rotation
Mike Montgomery should keep his spot in the Cubs' rotation
-
Mets should deal deGrom, start over
This mix is hopeless and already had its fluky run. It's time for the Mets to start building...