MLB trade rumors: Diamondbacks discussing potential Manny Machado deal with Orioles

Orioles infielder Manny Machado seems highly likely to be dealt prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Baltimore is terrible this season, and Machado is having a very productive walk year. All those factors portent a blockbuster.

A number of teams figure to be interested, and according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Diamondbacks are among them ...

Sources: #DBacks, #Orioles have been in contact about a possible Manny Machado trade this season. Dialogue remains open between the clubs. This is viewed as due diligence on Arizona’s part as the team’s needs become clear. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 19, 2018

Machado, who's still just 25 years of age, coming into Tuesday's slate was batting .310/.377/.567 (159 OPS+) with 33 extra-base hits in 69 games. As well, he's transitioned back to shortstop this year, so he's proved himself capable of manning the most premium position. As noted, he's a pending free agent, and by all accounts he's determined to test the market. As such, the team that acquires him is almost certainly getting a rental.

As for the D-Backs, this season they've gotten subpar production from shortstop, and third baseman Jake Lamb has been disappointing when healthy. In that sense, Machado would be a fit at either position. Arizona is presently in first place in the NL West, but the Dodgers are closing fast. Given that the Dodgers may also have some level of interest in Machado (recall that Corey Seager is out for the season), the D-Backs may also view this as a blocking maneuver.

Whatever the case, expect Machado to be one of the hottest names as we head toward trading season.