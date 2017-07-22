MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers considering adding Mets' Addison Reed to bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been baseball's best team over the past month-plus, looking nearly unstoppable at times. That's not stopping the Dodgers' front office from examining potential upgrades, however.

According to Buster Olney, the Dodgers are interested in adding New York Mets closer Addison Reed:

The Dodgers are exploring possible deal for the Mets' Addison Reed. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 22, 2017

Reed, a free agent after the season, is authoring an outstanding season. In 45 appearances, he's managed 16 saves along with a 2.35 ERA and a 7.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The Dodgers, who recently designated Sergio Romo for assignment, appear enamored with the idea of adding another elite reliever to pair with closer Kenley Jansen. Previously, the Dodgers had been connected to Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton, as well as setup man Brad Brach.