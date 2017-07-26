MLB Trade Rumors: Even after trade with A's, Nationals still after pitching help

Two weeks ago the first-place Washington Nationals addressed their biggest need by acquiring lefty Sean Doolittle and righty Ryan Madson from the Oakland Athletics . Washington's bullpen has been a problem all season, though you wouldn't know it by their 59-39 record and 11 1/2-game lead in the NL East.

Even after adding Doolittle and Madson, the Nationals are still looking for pitching help. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports Washington is in the market for more relievers and even another starter in the wake of the Joe Ross (Tommy John surgery) and Stephen Strasburg (nerve impingement) injuries. From Sherman:

The Nationals still are monitoring the trade market, notably for either another reliever even after obtaining Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from Oakland or a starter now that Joe Ross was lost for the season after needing Tommy John surgery.

Over the past few weeks the Nationals have insisted they will not trade their top prospects, most notably outfielder Victor Robles , for a quick fix upgrade at the deadline. They say that despite being a win-now team with a very clearly defined window of contention. Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy will be free agents after next season, and other core players like Strasburg, Max Scherzer , and Anthony Rendon are in their primes right now. This is the time to go all-in.

The Nationals have some pitching help on the way as setup man Shawn Kelley , who is currently on the disabled list with a back problem, has resumed throwing and is tentatively scheduled to rejoin the team early next month. Strasburg isn't expected to miss a start with the nerve impingement. That said, there's always room for more pitching. Pitching depth is one of those things teams would rather have and not need than need and not have.

The top available rental pitchers currently on the trade market are Philadelphia Phillies setup man Pat Neshek , San Diego Padres righty Jhoulys Chacin , and New York Mets closer Addison Reed . Among those with long-term control include A's ace Sonny Gray , Padres setup man Brad Hand , and Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton . How much are the Marlins willing to give up for pitching help? That will determine whether they settle for someone like Gray or someone like Chacin, and someone like Hand or someone like Neshek.