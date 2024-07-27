Major League Baseball's trade deadline, slated for July 30, continues to draw ever closer with each passing hour. Friday saw the market get moving, with the Seattle Mariners obtaining outfielder Randy Arozarena and the Baltimore Orioles netting right-handed starter Zach Eflin, each in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. What will Saturday have in store? Keep it locked in here for all the latest news and rumors.

Crochet declines to address report

White Sox lefty Garrett Crochet is considered one of, if not the top arm available this deadline. His situation became trickier this week when Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that he has some specific desires for how he's used the rest of the season -- and that he would require a contract extension if he's to pitch into October. Heyman noted that Crochet "views starter routine as best for health."

Crochet was asked about the validity of Heyman's report on Friday. He declined to comment.

"No comment. Right now, I'm just focused on pitching for the White Sox," Crochet told reporters, including Scott Merkin of MLB.com. "In terms of that, it kind of just is what it is. I'm focused on pitching for the White Sox. Beyond that, I'm not really controlling much."

Crochet has already thrown a career-high 111 1/3 innings. His previous high was 65 -- and that came as a college sophomore in 2019.

Mets interested in Conforto reunion

Count the Mets among the teams with interest in Giants outfielder Michael Conforto, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Conforto is, of course, no stranger to the Mets: he spent the first seven seasons of his career with New York.

Across 80 games this year with the Giants, Conforto has hit .226/.298/.415 (105 OPS+) with 10 home runs and 40 runs batted in. In an odd twist, he's been more productive against lefties than righties -- that seems more likely than not to be a small-sample quirk given his history of spottiness when faced with a southpaw.

The Mets are currently without outfielders Starling Marte and Harrison Bader (though he's expected to return soon), leading to them using more of Tyrone Taylor and DJ Stewart. Conforto would represent an obvious offensive upgrade over them both.

Padres among Taillon suitors

It wouldn't be a trade deadline without Padres general manager AJ Preller attempting to make a splash. One potential target for San Diego over the next few days? Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon, according to The Athletic.

The Padres are in the market for pitching because of the absences of Joe Musgrove (working his way back from elbow inflammation) and Yu Darvish (on the restricted list dealing with a personal matter).

Taillon, 32, has compiled a 2.96 ERA (140 ERA+) and a 3.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 starts this season. It should be noted that Taillon will have two more seasons and $36 million remaining on his contract after this year.

The Cubs are more than six games removed from the final National League wild-card spot, putting them in a position to sell at the deadline.

Yankees among those with interest in Scott

Marlins lefty Tanner Scott might be the biggest lock to be traded before Tuesday. More than a handful of teams are interested in adding him to their bullpen, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. That crop includes the Yankees, who, fittingly, saw their bullpen implode in a loss on Friday night against the Red Sox.

Scott, 30, has tallied a 1.18 ERA (369 ERA+) and a 1.96 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 appearances. He's also notched 18 saves, for whatever that's worth, and has experience across a variety of high-leverage roles.

Scott will qualify for free agency at season's end.