MLB trade rumors: Giancarlo Stanton may be headed to the NL West
Rockies news and links for December 4, 2017
Giancarlo Stanton trade rumors: Giants, Cardinals have frameworks in place | SBNation.com
Yesterday, Jon Morosi tweeted that both the Giants and the Cardinals "have agreed upon the general framework of a Stanton trade" with the Marlins. But that doesn't necessarily mean he's going to one of those two teams. Stanton reportedly wants to play for the Dodgers, and I'll just go ahead and assume the Dodgers would want Stanton to play for them.
Usually, the player doesn't have much agency in situations like this. It's different here. Stanton has a no-trade clause and has to approve any trade, so he can pick the Dodgers if they were to make an offer the Marlins find acceptable. The rough thing for Rockies fans is that, right now, two of the three most likely landing spots for Stanton are with an NL West team.
Adding one of these free-agent vets would strengthen the young Rockies’ rotation | Mile High Sports
Chris Bohn mentions CC Sabathia, Jason Vargas, and even Ubaldo Jiménez as veteran starters that could help the Rockies in 2018.
A potential name of interest for the bullpen | Rox Pile
Rox Pile continues its great run of offseason Rockies coverage. Here, Noah Yingling takes a look at Jared Hughes as a possible bullpen addition. The Brewers non-tendered Hughes, so the Rockies could get him for cheap.
Previewing the 2018 Asheville Tourists | Notes from the Sally
John Calvagno has a thorough review of the 2018 Asheville Tourists, including a thorough summary of what folks in the industry are saying about them. The Rockies' Class A club will have some compelling prospects around, likely headlined by Riley Pint giving the league a second try after a developmental first season in full-season ball. Recent draftees Ryan Vilade, Tommy Doyle, Chad Spanberger, and Will Gaddis should also see action.
Introducing the Arizona Diamondbacks All-Time Top 50 | AZ Snake Pit
Our friends over at AZ Snake Pit are going to spend the next bit of the offseason unveiling their choice of the top 50 Diamondbacks players of all time.
