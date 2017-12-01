MLB Trade Rumors: Giants reportedly meeting with Giancarlo Stanton's reps
Are Marlins-Giants trade talks in the final stages?
The Giants may be getting to the next level in their efforts to trade for Marlins slugger and NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton. Earlier on Thursday, we learned that the Marlins were reportedly prepared to accept the Giants' offer of Joe Panik, Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw if San Francisco assumes the vast majority of the $295 million left on Stanton's contract.
Of course, Stanton has a full no-trade clause, which means he must be persuaded to approve a trade to the Giants. On that front ...
Obviously, if the Giants are speaking directly to Stanton's camp, then they're doing so with the Marlins' blessing. That implication there is that these talks are reaching the final stages. Stanton of course has a stated preference to play on the West Coast, and he also wants to play for a contender. The Giants obviously meet the first criterion, but they're coming off a 98-loss season in 2017. As well, they toil in a division that yielded three playoffs teams this year. What the Giants will likely point to is a full season from Madison Bumgarner, likely improvement from a healthy Mark Melancon, underlying indicators that said they were a bit better than their record, and, of course, the extent to which Stanton himself would move the needle.
For some time, it's been reported that Stanton prefers to play for the Dodgers. However, the Dodgers have luxury-tax concerns, especially since penalties under the new CBA are stiffer than in the past. That perhaps leaves the Giants as his last best option when it comes to playing in the Pacific Time Zone. By the looks of it, the Giants and Marlins are perhaps in agreement on the parameters of a deal, and what's left is the essential matter of persuading Stanton to sign off on the trade. If he does, then one of the biggest trades in recent history will likely go down.
-
Angels GM confirms interest in Ohtani
Halos GM Billy Eppler said the cap space acquired in Thursday's trade is meant to use to pursue...
-
Report: Mets interested in Bruce reunion
The former Met could help out at first base and in the outfield
-
J-Lo endorses A-Rod as Yankees skipper
Jenny From The Block thinks her boyfriend would make a fine skipper for the Yankees
-
Ranking the top free agent 3Bs
It's a top-heavy class for any team seeking a starting-caliber third baseman
-
Petit, Boxberger, Johnson join new teams
The A's added Yusmeiro Petit, the Diamondbacks grabbed Brad Boxberger, and the Angels lassoed...
-
A new Giants-Marlins Stanton trade rumor
The Marlins would reportedly get very little in return outside of salary relief
Add a Comment