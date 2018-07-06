MLB trade rumors: Here's how Yankees could fit Mike Moustakas into their lineup

The Yankees are among the teams interested in Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com, but the interest here is as a first baseman.

As discussed by former Marlins executive David Samson on CBS Sports HQ, obviously Moustakas wouldn't be the Yankees' primary target heading toward the trade deadline. Foremost, they need starting pitching. Still, that doesn't mean they can't look at a possible upgrade elsewhere.

First off, it would be interesting to move Moose off third base, because some of his value is tied to defense. He's at plus-4 in defensive runs saved and rates out positively everywhere, while Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar has negative-13 DRS and isn't getting much love in any advanced metric.

Still, Andujar is hitting .282 with an .823 OPS, and the Yankees surely don't want his bat out of the lineup.

Also, Yankees first basemen this season have hit just .200/.276/.381. Greg Bird started the season injured and has potential, but he's also at .200/.306/.419 in 2018 and has proven himself to be pretty injury prone to this point in his career.

Taking first and third in tandem, Moustakas seems like a great fit. If Andujar falls into a second-half slump -- after all, he's only 73 games into his big-league career -- Moustakas can play there. If Bird gets injured again or keeps battling the Mendoza line, Moustakas works at first base. Heck, assuming it doesn't mess with his offense, Moustakas could bounce back and forth with whatever matchup suits the team best.

The Moustakas fit in Yankee Stadium is where this gets tasty. We know about the short porch in right field, and 94 of the lefty-swinging Moustakas' 135 career homers have gone to the pull field. Not only that, but this season only 29 homers have come from left-handed hitters in Kansas City's Kauffman Field compared to 43 from lefties in Yankee Stadium. It's reasonable to believe Moustakas adds a few homers even in a half-season of Yankee Stadium compared to Kauffman as his home.

As noted by Samson and in the intro here, the Yankees have needs that trump grabbing Moustakas, but that doesn't mean he won't make sense. He'd be a great fit for this contender.