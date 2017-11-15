MLB trade rumors: Ian Kinsler draws Angels’ interest

Los Angeles has apparently discussed the idea of acquiring Kinsler internally.

The Los Angeles Angels have had “extensive internal discussions” about Ian Kinsler, the Detroit Free Press’ Anthony Fenech reported on Wednesday afternoon. Kinsler, who turned 35 this summer, is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $11 million in 2018.

Since coming to Detroit before the 2014 season, Kinsler has simply been one of the best second baseman in baseball. During the past four seasons, he has accumulated 107 wRC+, 17.4 fWAR, and outstanding advanced defensive metrics.

Why the Angels are interested: Los Angeles has a great need at second base. No player on the roster logged even 300 at bats at the position last season and there is not an obvious long-term solution going forward. As a whole, the team recorded 60 wRC+ and -0.3 fWAR at the position with -1 DRS and 5.2 UZR. Simply put, Kinsler who represent a huge upgrade for Los Angeles. And as Fenech notes, the Angels put a waiver claim on Kinsler in August.

Why a trade might not happen: The biggest obstacle for any sort of deal is the Angels’ lackluster farm system. Baseball America ranked the organization in the bottom five following the trade deadline, which may be difficult for the Tigers. It remains to be seen how eager Detroit is to trade Kinsler, but if they do desire to trade him, there may be better suitors available.