MLB Trade Rumors: Ian Kinsler staying with Tigers after waiver claim period expires

Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler seemed like a pretty good August trade candidate. Sure, he's having a down year, but he has the pedigree of a very good player and has lots of postseason experience. He's playing for a non-contender who was a seller in front of the non-waiver trade deadline and there's only a club option for 2018 left on his contract.

Alas, Kinsler didn't clear revocable waivers and Jon Heyman reported Sunday that the time ran out and the Tigers won't be dealing him. That is, once a player is claimed, there's a 48-hour window in which the two teams have a chance to work out a trade. If not, the team holding the player can either let him go or pull him back. The Tigers have pulled him back.

Players can only be placed on revocable waivers once. If the Tigers put Kinsler on waivers again, it would be irrevocable waivers and anyone could just grab Kinsler. They aren't likely to do that.

Basically, the most likely scenario here is that Kinsler will remain with the Tigers for the rest of the season.

Then, it seems likely that Kinsler hits free agency.

There's a $12 million option for next season with a $5 million buyout. Given that the Tigers will be rebuilding and, in the process, hoping to get younger, I'm not sure why they would keep a 36-year-old Kinsler in the fold.

Entering Sunday, Kinsler was hitting .244/.323/.392 (91 OPS+) with 11 homers, 68 runs and eight steals this season.